Uttar Pradesh: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's birthday was celebrated at the party's office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, turned 54 on Monday.

The party workers on the occasion exchanged sweets and wished her a long and healthy life. Her leadership and dedication to public service were also praised.

Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her birthday.

In a post on Facebook, Sharma wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Congress General Secretary and popular Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Ji, a leader with an unwavering commitment to public service, and a dynamic and influential leader who stands with the common people in every situation." Calling her struggle and dedication are an inspiration to party workers, District Congress unit President Pradeep Singhal said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has always championed the voices of the common people, women, youth, and farmers.

District spokesperson of the Congress, Anil Singh, said that the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram," against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, which will run from January 12 to 29, was also launched on Monday.

From today onwards, Congress workers will go to villages and expose the truth about the central government's scheme, formerly known as MGNREGA, and how the government is violating people's rights, attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, and promoting communalism.

The VB-G RAM G Act replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, enacted by the UPA government in 2005.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)