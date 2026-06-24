IAEA Chief Says Inspectors Will Visit Iran's Nuclear Sites Under US Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UN nuclear chief confirms inspectors will visit Iranian sites.

Inspections are part of US-Iran interim deal.

Statement follows previous contradictory remarks from both sides.

UN nuclear agency boss says inspectors will visit Iran's nuclear sites under Iran-US interim deal

Iranian lead negotiator calls deal with US 'America's declaration of defeat'

US Secretary of State Rubio continues diplomatic trip to the Gulf

Keep reading for the latest developments on the Iran war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

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UN Nuclear Agency Head Says Inspection In Iran 'Going To Happen'

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said inspectors would visit Iranian nuclear facilities as part of the interim deal signed by Washington and Tehran.

The statement from the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA head Rafael Grossi came a day after the US and Iran offered contradictory remarks on whether such sites would be inspected.

"I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents," Grossi told journalists at a news conference.

He added that the agreement "says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with the regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA."

"Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential," he added. "This is going to happen."

Since a 12-day war on Iran by Israel and later the US in 2025, the IAEA has been blocked by Tehran from visiting Iranian enrichment sites.

Iran is believed to store enough highly enriched uranium to potentially build as many as 10 nuclear weapons, according to experts.

It is the world's only country with uranium enriched up to 60% purity without a weapons program. Tehran has long maintained that its program is for civilian use only.

Welcome To Our Coverage Of Developments In Iran And The Middle East

Hello, and thanks for joining DW as we follow developments in the war in Iran and the situation across the Middle East.

Today, we're starting with comments from the head of the IAEA on whether the agency's inspectors will have access to Iranian nuclear facilities as part of the interim deal signed by Tehran and Washington.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)