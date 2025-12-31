Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentNushrratt Bharuccha’s Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple Sparks Debate, Cleric Calls It ‘Against Islam’

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said Nushrratt Bharuccha is “guilty in the eyes of Sharia.” He alleged that the actress acted against Islamic principles and committed what he termed a “major sin.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently attended the Bhasma Aarti at the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The actress offered prayers to Lord Mahakal and performed rituals, including offering water, in accordance with temple traditions. However, her visit has triggered sharp reactions and sparked a wider debate.

Following Bharuccha’s temple visit, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a strong statement. He said that a Muslim woman visiting a Hindu temple, offering prayers, pouring water, and observing Hindu religious practices goes against Islam.

In his statement, Maulana Razvi urged Bharuccha to repent. He advised her to perform tauba (repentance), recite istegfar (seeking forgiveness), and read the kalma, saying repentance was the only way to come out of the situation, according to his interpretation of Islamic teachings.

According to him, Islam and Sharia do not permit such acts, and he described the actress’s actions as a violation of religious principles, calling it a serious matter.

'Guilty In The Eyes of Sharia': Maulana Razvi

Speaking from Bareilly, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi told IANS that Nushrratt Bharuccha is “guilty in the eyes of Sharia.” He alleged that the actress acted against Islamic principles and committed what he termed a “major sin.”

He further stated that by performing Hindu religious rituals, the actress had acted against Islam and, in his words, fallen under the ambit of Sharia for committing a grave offence.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Mahakaleshwar Temple Nushrratt Bharuccha
Opinion
