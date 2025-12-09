Bulldozers Raze Luthras’ Shack In Goa’s Prime Vagator Area After Deadly Fire: VIDEO

Goa authorities on Tuesday began demolishing Romeo Lane, the Vagator beach shack owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who also run Birch in Arpora, where a massive fire killed 25 people over the weekend. The action followed a demolition order issued by chief minister Pramod Sawant. Visuals circulating on social media showed earthmovers tearing down the structure as the operation commenced on Tuesday evening, PTI reported.

The crackdown comes amid an expanding hunt for the Luthra brothers, who fled to Thailand hours after the late-night blaze gutted their nightclub-cum-restaurant Birch by Romeo Lane on Saturday, killing 20 staff members and five tourists, including four from a Delhi family.

Brothers Boarded Indigo Flight To Phuket

According to Goa Police, the brothers boarded an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Phuket at 5:30 am on Sunday. A lookout notice has been issued, and Indian agencies are coordinating with Thai authorities to trace the duo and secure their deportation based on an arrest warrant. Police teams who visited their north Delhi home on Monday found it locked.

The FIR, filed at 9:30 am Sunday, charges the Luthras and unnamed others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105), endangering human life (125(a)(b)) and negligent handling of fire or combustible materials (Section 287).

4 Hotel Officials Arrested

Four officials chief general manager Rajiv Modak, gate manager Priyanshu Thakur, bar manager Rajveer Singhania and general manager Vivek Singh were arrested on Sunday. A fifth accused, Bharat Singh Kohli, who allegedly managed daily operations on behalf of the owners, was taken into custody on Monday. Meanwhile, Interpol issues blue corner notice against Luthra brothers.