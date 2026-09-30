‘Terrorist’ Planned To Crash Flydubai Plane, Kill Passengers, Claims Israel Security Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai flight made emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Aircraft transmitted emergency, hijack signals after rapid descent.

Pilot fight initially reported; minister alleged terror attempt.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has alleged that a “terrorist” wanted to crash Flydubai flight FZ1073 and kill Israelis on board, marking a major shift in the understanding of the incident. The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after transmitting emergency signals. Earlier reports had attributed the incident to a fight between the two pilots, but Israeli officials have since raised the possibility of an attempted terror attack.

‘Terrorist Wanted To Crash Plane'

Ben-Gvir said the suspect wanted to crash the aircraft and kill Israelis on board, according to AFP. The claim comes after the flight triggered both emergency and possible hijacking alerts during its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 diverted to Saudi Arabia while flying over Jordanian airspace and eventually landed at Tabuk airport. Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had “experienced an incident while en route”, adding that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

Israeli officials had initially said the incident was not believed to be a hijacking, while reports from Israeli media said a fight had broken out between the two pilots. A passenger reportedly told AFP that one pilot had attacked the other with a knife. Both pilots were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Also Read: 9/11-Style Attack Feared On Flydubai Flight; Airline Says ‘It Was A Pilot Fight, Not Hijacking’

Emergency And Hijack Signals

A key development concerns the emergency codes transmitted from the cockpit. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft sent a 7700 squawk, the international code indicating an emergency, followed by a 7500 code, which indicates unlawful interference or a possible hijacking.

The aircraft also underwent a dramatic descent during the incident. Flight-tracking data indicated that it dropped by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the first emergency signal.

The aircraft later landed safely at Tabuk. The airport said both pilots were taken to hospital, while Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said the situation was under control and arrangements were being made for Israeli passengers to return home.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, with accounts of a cockpit fight and an alleged attempted attack emerging as authorities examine what happened.

Also Read: ‘We Saw Blood’: Passengers Recount Chaos On Flydubai Flight After Pilot Stabbed