Faridabad Terror Plot: Dr Shaheen Shahid From Lucknow Arrested; Rifle, Live Cartridges Found In Her Car
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman doctor identified as Dr Shaheen Shahid, a resident of Lal Bagh, Lucknow, in connection with the ongoing Faridabad terror investigation.
According to officials, the car belonging to Dr Shaheen was reportedly used by Dr Muzammil Shakil, who was earlier arrested in the same case. It was from this vehicle that police recovered a rifle and live cartridges during the crackdown.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further links between the accused are being verified.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
