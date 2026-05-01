Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM's Wife, Notes 'Political Rivalry' The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a Guwahati case, observing that both the allegations and the FIR appear to stem from political rivalry. Read More ‘Iran War Terminated’: Trump Administration Says As 60-Day War Powers Deadline Expires Iran War Termination: Trump team says Iran conflict ended by ceasefire, but Democrats dispute legal claim, citing War Powers deadline and ongoing military pressure. Read More Ek Din Twitter Reviews: ‘Film Borrows Everything Except Climax,’ Says Internet; Asks, ‘Ye Chalegi Ek Bhi Din?’ Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din is a sweet, Japan‑set romance adapted from the Thai film One Day; netizens call it unoriginal yet gentle, praising its “no guns, only roses” out‑and‑out love story. Read More Karisma Kapoor’s Children Get Interim Relief As Delhi HC Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Accounts The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s children, restraining Priya Kapoor from disposing of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, freezing accounts, and ensuring properties remain intact. Read More VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged This marks the third hike since late February, following earlier increases in March and April. Read More