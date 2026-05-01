Mumbai Watermelon Deaths: ‘Green Organs’ Spark Poisoning Fears; 2019 Case Link Deepens Mystery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family deaths initially suspected food poisoning, now focus on toxins.

Victims' organs turned green, inconsistent with typical food poisoning.

Morphine found in father's body, deepening poisoning suspicion.

Investigation includes food samples, missing watermelon vendor, and past fraud case.

A chilling twist has emerged in the deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s JJ Marg area, initially suspected to be a case of food poisoning. Fresh forensic inputs have raised the possibility of poisoning, intensifying the probe into the incident that has drawn national attention.

Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) fell critically ill in the early hours of April 26 after consuming watermelon at home and later died during treatment at JJ Hospital.

Preliminary forensic analysis has revealed unusual changes in the victims’ vital organs. According to reports, the brain, heart and intestines of the deceased had turned green, a finding experts say is not consistent with typical food poisoning.

Doctors have indicated that such simultaneous discolouration of multiple organs could point to the presence of a toxic substance spreading through the body. These findings have significantly deepened suspicion surrounding the cause of death.

Adding to the concerns, traces of morphine have reportedly been detected in Abdullah Dokadia’s body, further fuelling speculation about possible poisoning.

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From Family Gathering to Tragedy Within Hours

The incident occurred after the Dokadia family hosted a gathering at their residence on the night of April 25. After their guests left around 1 am, the four family members consumed pieces of watermelon.

Soon after, they experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea and were rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to JJ Hospital, where all four succumbed.

Probe Expands: Food Samples, Missing Vendor Trail

Investigators from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have collected samples of chicken pulao and watermelon from the house. Officials noted that the leftover chicken pulao developed fungal growth after two days.

However, efforts to trace the source of the watermelon have hit a roadblock. Authorities have been unable to locate any vendors in the vicinity over the past two days, making it difficult to determine whether the fruit was contaminated.

The FDA has sought a detailed report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which is expected to provide clarity on whether any toxic or sedative substances were present in the food.

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Multiple Angles Under Investigation

Mumbai Police are awaiting the FSL findings to establish the exact cause of death. Officials said questions regarding the presence of sedatives or other substances in the watermelon can only be answered after the report is received.

Investigators are also recording statements from the family’s relatives to explore all possible angles, including whether the case could involve mass suicide or any personal distress.

Past Case Link Emerges

In a significant development, it has emerged that Abdullah Dokadia was a key witness in a 2019 fraud case registered at the DN Nagar police station. The case involved a real estate developer accused of failing to return money taken from a woman. Dokadia had allegedly been sent to collect the money and was considered an important witness in the matter, which is scheduled for a hearing in 2026.

Authorities have not ruled out any connection at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.