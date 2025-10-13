Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump addressed the Israeli Knesset on Monday, emphasising his approach to global conflicts, saying, “When you settle eight wars in eight months, it really means you don’t like wars.” The remarks highlight Trump’s self-styled image as a deal-maker and peacemaker, contrasting with perceptions of his personality as aggressive or warlike. Speaking before Israeli lawmakers, Trump underscored his focus on diplomacy and conflict resolution while maintaining the readiness to respond decisively if war becomes unavoidable, asserting that his strategy prioritises both peace and strength.

Trump praised key members of his administration during his address, noting their roles in maintaining US military and diplomatic strength. He singled out Senator Marco Rubio, predicting he would “go down as the greatest US Secretary of State in history,” lauding his intelligence, toughness, and respected leadership. The president also referred to other senior officials, including his young Secretary of War and former Defence Secretary, emphasising that the administration balances experience with fresh perspectives to tackle global challenges effectively.

Addressing Israel’s security concerns, Trump asserted that if the United States were to engage in a military conflict, it would “win it like nobody ever has won it before,” signalling a commitment to unparalleled strategic capability. He also stressed that decisions would not be constrained by political correctness, underscoring a pragmatic and results-oriented approach to both diplomacy and defence.

Trump highlighted Operation Midnight Hammer, praising the US military’s precision strike against Iran. He described the B2 bombers used in the operation as “beautiful planes” and revealed plans to deploy 28 upgraded versions, alongside 100 additional aircraft and 52 brand-new tanks, underscoring America’s military strength and preparedness.

Trump also stated that the long and difficult conflict has concluded, noting an “unprecedented achievement” in which the region broadly endorsed a plan to demilitarise Gaza and disarm Hamas, ensuring Israel’s security would remain uncompromised.

President Trump opened his address by commending the “20 courageous hostages,” noting that they are “returning to the glorious embrace of their families. And it is glorious.” He also acknowledged Israel’s Prime Minister for his contribution to the ceasefire agreement, offering praise while adding a subtle, backhanded compliment.