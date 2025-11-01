9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences

Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Nine devotees were killed and several others injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday morning. According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the incident took place as a massive crowd gathered at the temple to mark Ekadashi, a day of special religious significance. The heavy influx of devotees led to severe overcrowding, triggering panic and a sudden stampede inside the temple premises.

Emergency services and police personnel rushed to the site soon after the incident. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and additional police forces have been deployed to manage the situation and control the swelling crowd.

'Death Of Devotees Heartbreaking': Chandrababu Naidu

Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 L Ex Gratia To Andhra Stampede Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased victim. Additionally, ₹50,000 will be provided to those who sustained injuries.