Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The terrifying hostage crisis that gripped Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday was no spur-of-the-moment act. Investigations have revealed that short filmmaker Rohit Arya had carefully planned the ordeal in advance, luring 17 teenagers into his studio under the guise of shooting a web series.

The standoff ended in a shootout within hours, with police killing Arya and rescuing all the hostages safely. However, evidence shows Arya had prepared for a prolonged siege, turning the studio into a controlled trap.

Days of Preparation

Arya had begun “shooting” at the Powai studio on October 26, after inviting children for auditions the previous week, according to the grandmother of one of the hostages. Everything seemed normal for three days, until Tuesday, when Arya began covering the studio’s windows with black paper decorated with the children’s photos, claiming sunlight was disrupting the shoot.

Sachin Jadhav, a farmer from Kolhapur whose daughter and mother-in-law were among the hostages, told Hindustan Times that Arya’s behaviour changed abruptly that day.

Stockpiled Food, Repaired Locks

Investigators found that Arya had stockpiled food supplies inside the studio, anticipating a long standoff. He also repaired a broken latch, installed motion sensors to detect any forced entry, and set up CCTV cameras throughout the premises, monitoring the feeds on his smartphone.

A Fake Film

To avoid suspicion, Arya convinced his assistant, Rohan Raj Aher, and the children that he was filming a short movie about kids rebelling against corruption — a story that required a “kidnapping scene.”

“I had worked with Arya on and off since 2012,” Aher recalled. “He told me he wanted to shoot a film about children rebelling against corruption, and there was a scene involving their abduction.”

Misleading Parents

On Thursday, Arya reportedly told parents he was filming the kidnapping sequence and even taped the children’s faces for realism. But when the kids didn’t come out for lunch around 1:50 pm, he sent a chilling video to one of the parents, declaring that he had taken all the children hostage, according to a police officer.

The studio booking was supposed to end on Wednesday, but Arya had requested a one-day extension, claiming the children needed additional acting lessons.

Flammable Liquids and Threats

Before the incident, Arya had instructed Aher to bring five litres of petrol and firecrackers to the studio. Police later discovered that he had spread flammable liquid on the studio floor.

“I tried to break a glass door to reach the children,” Aher said. “But Arya threatened me with an air gun. He had poured rubber solution on a cloth and kept four kids nearby, saying he could ignite it with a lighter.”

Aher eventually assisted police in entering the studio, enabling the rescue operation. During the confrontation that followed, Arya was shot dead by police, bringing the tense standoff to an end.