US Vice President JD Vance has defended his remarks about his wife Usha Vance’s Hindu faith, saying she is “not a Christian and has no plans to convert,” while rejecting claims that he had “disrespected her religion in public.” In a strongly worded post on X, Vance called the backlash against his comments “disgusting” and accused his critics of spreading “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance wrote, responding to users who accused him of undermining his wife’s beliefs. “I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question.”

First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question.



Backlash Over University Remarks

Vance’s response came after days of criticism following his comments at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, where he said he hoped his wife might one day share his Christian faith.

“Most Sundays she will come with me to church. Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that,” he said at the event.

Asked whether he wanted her to “come to Christ,” Vance replied that faith was a deeply personal matter and that differing beliefs had never created friction in their marriage.

“But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” he said. “That’s something you work out with your family, with the person that you love.”

Clarification On Social Media

Following the controversy, Vance issued a detailed clarification online. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, I hope she may one day see things as I do,” he wrote.

“Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” he added.

Vance also said that as a national leader, he could not simply ignore personal questions about his family. “I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question,” he reiterated.

‘Usha Helped Me Reconnect With Faith’

The Vice President emphasised that it was Usha who had encouraged him to reengage with his Christian beliefs years ago. “My wife, as I said at the TPUSA, is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” he said.

He further condemned what he described as increasing prejudice against Christians. “Posts like this wreak anti-Christian bigotry,” he wrote. “Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone telling you otherwise has an agenda.”

Interfaith Marriage & Background

JD Vance and Usha Vance, who is of Indian origin, met while studying at Yale Law School. The couple have three children and often speak about balancing their interfaith marriage with family life and public scrutiny.