Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsDeputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Scores Hat-Trick From Lakhisarai Seat, Holds Roadshow

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Scores Hat-Trick From Lakhisarai Seat, Holds Roadshow

Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha won Lakhisarai for the third consecutive term, defeating rivals by 24,940 votes; he celebrated with a roadshow following his BJP victory.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reclaimed his Lakhisarai seat by registering a consecutive third win in the Bihar assembly elections. 

According to available trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader won the seat by  24940 votes. 

Exit Polls Predicted A Tough Fight

The ABP Expert Exit Polls had earlier suggested a possible setback for Sinha, predicting his defeat due to rising anti-incumbency and growing discontent over unaddressed local issues. Veteran journalist Krishnadev, speaking to ABP News, observed that despite holding several prominent positions, Sinha “failed to connect with local concerns,” leading to voter frustration. He had forecasted that the deputy chief minister might face a serious challenge in his own constituency this time.

Sinha Holds Roadshow

After his win, BJP’s Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha celebrated with a roadshow in Lakhisarai

A Battleground With History Of Close Contests

Lakhisarai, part of the Munger parliamentary constituency, is a General category assembly seat known for its tight electoral battles. Over the years, it has seen intense competition between the BJP and rival parties, often decided by narrow margins.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sinha retained the seat with 74,212 votes, 38.2 per cent of the total, defeating Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar, who secured 63,729 votes (32.8 per cent). His victory margin then stood at 10,483. Independent contenders also made their mark, with Sujeet Kumar receiving 11,570 votes and Fulena Singh garnering 10,938.

Five years earlier, in 2015, Sinha had triumphed again, polling 75,901 votes (40.8 per cent) against Janata Dal (United)’s Ramanand Mandal, who got 69,345 votes (37.3 per cent). The BJP leader’s margin was slimmer that year—just 6,556 votes—illustrating the constituency’s reputation for close finishes.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Results Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget