Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Scores Hat-Trick From Lakhisarai Seat, Holds Roadshow

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reclaimed his Lakhisarai seat by registering a consecutive third win in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to available trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader won the seat by 24940 votes.

Exit Polls Predicted A Tough Fight

The ABP Expert Exit Polls had earlier suggested a possible setback for Sinha, predicting his defeat due to rising anti-incumbency and growing discontent over unaddressed local issues. Veteran journalist Krishnadev, speaking to ABP News, observed that despite holding several prominent positions, Sinha “failed to connect with local concerns,” leading to voter frustration. He had forecasted that the deputy chief minister might face a serious challenge in his own constituency this time.

Sinha Holds Roadshow

After his win, BJP’s Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha celebrated with a roadshow in Lakhisarai

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP's winning candidate from Lakhisarai, holds a roadshow after his victory. pic.twitter.com/L3f7vEAGjP — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

A Battleground With History Of Close Contests

Lakhisarai, part of the Munger parliamentary constituency, is a General category assembly seat known for its tight electoral battles. Over the years, it has seen intense competition between the BJP and rival parties, often decided by narrow margins.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sinha retained the seat with 74,212 votes, 38.2 per cent of the total, defeating Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar, who secured 63,729 votes (32.8 per cent). His victory margin then stood at 10,483. Independent contenders also made their mark, with Sujeet Kumar receiving 11,570 votes and Fulena Singh garnering 10,938.

Five years earlier, in 2015, Sinha had triumphed again, polling 75,901 votes (40.8 per cent) against Janata Dal (United)’s Ramanand Mandal, who got 69,345 votes (37.3 per cent). The BJP leader’s margin was slimmer that year—just 6,556 votes—illustrating the constituency’s reputation for close finishes.