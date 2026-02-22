Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Police Foil Lashkar-Backed Terror Plot; Major Attack Averted, Eight Held



A Special Cell team tracked leads to Kolkata, where two suspects-Umar Farooq and Bangladeshi national Robil Ul Islam-were arrested with assistance from local police.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a terror module being operated by a Lashkar-e-Taiba handler based in Bangladesh, averting what officials described as a potential major incident. The breakthrough came after anti-India posters carrying terrorist slogans were found pasted at several Delhi Metro stations earlier this month. Acting on alerts from the CISF, police launched a coordinated operation spanning multiple states, leading to arrests in Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. Investigators say the suspects were acting under instructions from a Kashmiri terrorist who had regrouped overseas.

Posters At Metro Stations Spark Probe

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, anti-national posters were discovered on pillars at Kashmiri Gate Metro station and other locations in Delhi on February 7. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) flagged the issue to the Metro unit of Delhi Police, triggering an investigation.

A Special Cell team tracked leads to Kolkata, where two suspects-Umar Farooq and Bangladeshi national Robil Ul Islam-were arrested with assistance from local police. During interrogation, the duo admitted to putting up the posters in Delhi and revealed they were acting on directions from Shabbir Ahmed Lone, a Kashmiri terrorist currently based in Bangladesh.

Handler Linked To Past Terror Case

Police said Lone, a resident of Ganderbal in Kashmir, was arrested in 2007 with an AK-47 rifle and grenades and had allegedly planned a fidayeen attack targeting a senior political leader. After spending several years in prison, he was released in 2019 and later fled to Bangladesh. Investigators believe he reconnected with Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership and reassembled operatives to revive terrorist activities.

Further enquiries led to the arrest of six more Bangladeshi nationals in Tamil Nadu, who were allegedly part of the broader conspiracy. Officials said Lone had conducted ‘dry runs’ and arranged for the suspects to be positioned for potential terrorist acts before they were apprehended.

Police stated that the coordinated action across Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu prevented a possible escalation. Investigations into the module’s wider network and funding sources remain ongoing.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice Lashkar -e- Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Module
