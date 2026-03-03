J&K Govt Orders Reopening Of Schools, Colleges In 8 Kashmir Districts

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in eight of the ten districts of Kashmir. A final decision on reopening educational institutions in Srinagar and Budgam districts will be taken later in the evening.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said institutions would resume functioning from tomorrow.

“We have decided to reopen educational institutions tomorrow in Kashmir. Decision about Srinagar and Budgam district will be taken in evening,” she said.

Final Call On Srinagar, Budgam Later Today

Itoo clarified that the reopening in Srinagar and Budgam would depend on the prevailing situation.

“If authorities impose any restrictions tomorrow then schools and colleges will remain closed in Srinagar and Budgam districts,” she said.

The minister added that if no restrictions are enforced, educational institutions would reopen in all districts.

“We will wait until evening to decide about Srinagar and Budgam districts,” she said.