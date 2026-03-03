J&K Govt Orders Reopening Of Schools, Colleges In 8 Kashmir Districts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsJ&K Govt Orders Reopening Of Schools, Colleges In 8 Kashmir Districts

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said institutions would resume functioning from tomorrow.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:04 PM (IST)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in eight of the ten districts of Kashmir. A final decision on reopening educational institutions in Srinagar and Budgam districts will be taken later in the evening.

“We have decided to reopen educational institutions tomorrow in Kashmir. Decision about Srinagar and Budgam district will be taken in evening,” she said.

Final Call On Srinagar, Budgam Later Today

Itoo clarified that the reopening in Srinagar and Budgam would depend on the prevailing situation.

“If authorities impose any restrictions tomorrow then schools and colleges will remain closed in Srinagar and Budgam districts,” she said.

The minister added that if no restrictions are enforced, educational institutions would reopen in all districts.

“We will wait until evening to decide about Srinagar and Budgam districts,” she said.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir J&K Govt Orders Reopening Of Schools
