Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that no one handles online trolls quite like him. The actor, who recently hosted an interactive #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), entertained fans with his trademark humour and quick wit while also addressing a rather unpleasant comment aimed at him.

Shah Rukh Khan shuts down troll with wit

During the chat, a user tried to mock the actor, questioning both his looks and talent. The troll wrote in Hindi, “भाई ये बता तुम में कोई टैलेंट नहीं. ना तेरी सकल बढ़िया है फिर तू स्टार कैसे बन गया। तुझसे बढ़िया तो मेरी सकल मुझे कोई पहचानता तक नहीं।” (Brother, tell me you have no talent. Your looks aren't great, so how did you become a star? My looks are better than yours but no one recognises me.)

Without losing his calm, Shah Rukh hit back in his classic witty style, replying, “भाई शकल तो ठीक है …अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या….???” (Brother, the looks are fine… you didn’t talk about the brain!!! Do you have it or…???)

The actor’s savage yet good-natured response quickly went viral, earning praise from fans who lauded his sense of humour and composure. One user commented, “Akal to 10 rupe me bechdi he sir usne. (He sold his brain for ₹10.),” while another wrote, “Ye badia reply tha. (What a reply!)” A fan also showered affection, saying, “Yours is the most beautiful face in the world after my mom’s. Face card that never declines.”

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

After delivering two major blockbusters — Pathaan and Jawan — in 2023, Shah Rukh took a short break from films this year. He made a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, on Netflix.

The actor is now busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.