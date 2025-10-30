Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Silences Troll Questioning His Looks And Talent With Witty Reply: ‘Akal Ka Nahi Bola Tumne!’

Shah Rukh Khan Silences Troll Questioning His Looks And Talent With Witty Reply: ‘Akal Ka Nahi Bola Tumne!’

During a recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a troll who mocked his looks and talent, earning praise from fans for his sharp wit and effortless composure.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that no one handles online trolls quite like him. The actor, who recently hosted an interactive #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), entertained fans with his trademark humour and quick wit while also addressing a rather unpleasant comment aimed at him.

Shah Rukh Khan shuts down troll with wit

During the chat, a user tried to mock the actor, questioning both his looks and talent. The troll wrote in Hindi, “भाई ये बता तुम में कोई टैलेंट नहीं. ना तेरी सकल बढ़िया है फिर तू स्टार कैसे बन गया। तुझसे बढ़िया तो मेरी सकल मुझे कोई पहचानता तक नहीं।” (Brother, tell me you have no talent. Your looks aren't great, so how did you become a star? My looks are better than yours but no one recognises me.)

Without losing his calm, Shah Rukh hit back in his classic witty style, replying, “भाई शकल तो ठीक है …अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या….???” (Brother, the looks are fine… you didn’t talk about the brain!!! Do you have it or…???)

The actor’s savage yet good-natured response quickly went viral, earning praise from fans who lauded his sense of humour and composure. One user commented, “Akal to 10 rupe me bechdi he sir usne. (He sold his brain for ₹10.),” while another wrote, “Ye badia reply tha. (What a reply!)” A fan also showered affection, saying, “Yours is the most beautiful face in the world after my mom’s. Face card that never declines.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Jokes ‘Bhaade Pe Reh Raha Hoon’, Confirms Birthday Meet At Mannat, Says He’s ‘Sexy at 60’

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

After delivering two major blockbusters — Pathaan and Jawan — in 2023, Shah Rukh took a short break from films this year. He made a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, on Netflix.

The actor is now busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO
Education
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Cities
Mumbai: Man Holds 20 Children Captive Inside RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Shot Dead In Police Crossfire
Mumbai: Man Holds 20 Children Captive Inside RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Shot Dead In Crossfire
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget