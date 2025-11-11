Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi GRAP Stage III: Only EVs, CNG & Essential Diesel Vehicles Allowed

Authorities have ordered diversion of non-destined goods vehicles at border points and strict action against violations of PUCC norms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:34 PM (IST)
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a public notice under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III - Severe Air Quality Alert, following the revised guidelines by CAQM, December 2024.

With air pollution intensifying in Delhi, officials enforced Stage III of GRAP on Tuesday. The move follows the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, climbing from 362 on Monday to 425 by 9 am on Tuesday.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are categorized as follows: 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’, and anything above 400 falls under ‘severe’.

Vehicles allowed in Delhi:

Inter-state buses powered by EVs, CNG, or BS-VI diesel, including all AITP buses and tempo travelers.

Adapted vehicles for the physically challenged (BS-II petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs).

BS-IV Delhi-registered diesel MGVs carrying essential goods or providing essential services.

BS-IV diesel LCVs registered outside Delhi transporting essential commodities or offering essential services.

Vehicles prohibited from entering Delhi:

Inter-state buses from NCR states other than EVs, CNG, or BS-VI diesel.

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs.

BS-IV Delhi-registered diesel MGVs not involved in essential services.

BS-IV diesel LCVs registered outside Delhi not carrying essential goods.

Authorities have also ordered the diversion of non-destined goods vehicles at border points and strict action against violations of PUCC norms. Residents are urged to follow traffic directives strictly to reduce air pollution and comply with the emergency measures.

GRAP-III Activated in Delhi: Key Restrictions and Allowances

Non-essential construction and demolition activities are fully prohibited, including tasks like earth excavation, piling, trenching for sewer and electric lines, and operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.

Private offices are encouraged to implement work-from-home or hybrid schedules to reduce emissions. Schools up to Class 5 are advised to remain closed, with classes shifting online.

Essential public projects - such as railways, metro, airports, defence, sanitation, and healthcare - are exempt but must follow strict dust and waste management protocols.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Delhi Pollution DELHI
