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English NewsNewsCyclone ‘Arnab’ Threat Grows: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal On High Alert

Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Threat Grows: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal On High Alert

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase as the day progresses, potentially causing disruption across parts of the region.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bay of Bengal low-pressure system intensifies, heading towards coast.
  • Landfall expected Sept 23-24; potential cyclone 'Arnab' forming.
  • Coastal Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal forecast heavy rain, strong winds.

The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is steadily gaining strength, putting the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal on alert for strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Bangladesh has named the cyclone ‘Arnab’, a name that means ‘sea’ or ‘ocean’. Fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea from tomorrow until Friday, September 25.

Landfall Likely Between September 23 And 24

The system is expected to make landfall anytime between 5 PM on September 23 and 5 AM on September 24.

The likely landfall area is the coast between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The Met department has warned that the intensity of the storm is expected to increase around the time of landfall.

System Gains Strength Over Bay Of Bengal

The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has now developed into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is currently positioned over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The system is moving in a west and north-west direction, indicating that it is heading towards the coast. It is expected to strengthen further.

While the system is currently a low-pressure area, its future intensity and movement are being closely monitored. If it strengthens further, it could become a Category-3 cyclone, and would be named ‘Arnab’.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha And Bengal Face Impact

The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to be particularly vulnerable if the system develops into a cyclone.

The three states could see strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns of significant disruption in coastal areas.

Severe Weather Expected In Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh coast is among the areas likely to be affected by the system's path. Coastal regions could experience gusty winds and stormy conditions, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The sea is also expected to become very rough, prompting warnings for fishermen.

Odisha Coast On Alert

The Odisha coast is also facing a high risk of severe weather. Coastal districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and experience strong winds.

Warnings have also been issued over sea conditions, with fishermen advised to stay away from the sea for the next few days.

West Bengal Coast Under Watch

The potential cyclone could also affect the West Bengal coast, with gusty winds expected to pick up in coastal areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast, with authorities closely monitoring the situation, particularly across the coastal districts of South Bengal.

South Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain

The deep depression is already affecting parts of South Bengal, with several areas receiving rain since Tuesday morning.

Rainfall is expected to intensify as the day progresses. Coastal districts face the biggest threat on Thursday, with East Medinipur expected to witness the worst of the storm and rain.

From Tuesday to Friday, several districts in South Bengal are forecast to receive heavy rain. These include North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum.

An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for East Medinipur, West Medinipur and Jhargram on Thursday.

Kolkata May Also See Rain, Gusty Winds

Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal can expect light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase as the day progresses, potentially causing disruption across parts of the region.

North Bengal Also Likely To See More Rain

The system's influence is not expected to remain limited to South Bengal. Rainfall in North Bengal is likely to increase from Wednesday.

Moisture and clouds associated with the system could move towards the mountains, bringing rain to the Terai and hilly areas.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rain. Rainfall could intensify further on Thursday and Friday, with a warning for very heavy rain in parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal?

The low-pressure system has developed into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is currently positioned over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

When and where is the system expected to make landfall?

Landfall is expected between 5 PM on September 23 and 5 AM on September 24. It is likely to occur between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Which regions are expected to be affected by the weather system?

The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are vulnerable. Heavy rain and strong winds are also forecast for South Bengal, Kolkata, and parts of North Bengal.

What is the name of the potential cyclone?

Bangladesh has named the potential cyclone 'Arnab,' which means 'sea' or 'ocean.' This name will be used if the system strengthens to a Category-3 cyclone.

What advisory has been issued for fishermen?

Fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, and Bangladesh are advised not to venture into the sea from tomorrow until September 25. The sea is expected to become very rough.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Odisha Odisha. Cyclone Arnab Threat Grows Bengal On High Alert
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