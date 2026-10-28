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English NewsNewsIndiaIn A First Since Operation Sindoor, India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi

In A First Since Operation Sindoor, India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi

India has invited Pakistan to the SCO’s first Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi from November 20-22, amid strained bilateral relations.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India invited Pakistan to SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi.
  • Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate forum on shared heritage.
  • Invitation is multilateral, not a bilateral relations shift.

India has invited Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) first Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, even as relations between the neighbours remain strained. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that invitations had been sent to all 10 member countries of the grouping. Pakistan’s national heritage and culture minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, is among those invited, according to information available to Hindustan Times. Islamabad has yet to confirm whether he will attend the three-day gathering.

Officials said the invitation was part of a multilateral initiative and should not be interpreted as a shift in India’s bilateral approach towards Pakistan. Islamabad last participated in an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in May 2023.

PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Forum At Purana Qila

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event at Delhi’s Purana Qila, a 16th-century fort. Representatives from more than 25 countries are likely to participate, with discussions expected to focus on shared civilisational heritage, cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.

If Khichi travels to India, it would mark the first visit by a Pakistani minister since former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in May 2023.

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How The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Took Shape

The initiative was proposed by Modi at the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025, before being adopted by the grouping. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh subsequently announced India’s role as host while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20, 2026.

The ministries of culture and external affairs are jointly organising the forum.

Despite strained ties, both countries continue to participate in SCO engagements. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Pakistan in October 2024 for the grouping’s Council of Heads of Government meeting, becoming the first Indian foreign minister to travel there in nine years.

Operation Sindoor Remains A Major Flashpoint

The diplomatic engagement comes against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people.

During the military confrontation between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least 100 terrorists, according to Indian accounts. The Indian Air Force also targeted 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

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India Maintains Tough Stand On Terrorism

New Delhi has continued to press for action against terrorism at multilateral forums. Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe on October 20, Singh called for joint efforts to dismantle terrorism and rejected any justification or double standards in tackling the threat. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishaq Dar was present at the meeting.

Relations between the two countries have remained tense following the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks in 2016, with the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor further deepening the divide. The upcoming forum will bring the two countries into the same multilateral setting, although its cultural focus does not signal a change in their bilateral relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum about?

This forum will focus on shared civilisational heritage, cultural diplomacy, and people-to-people exchanges. The initiative was proposed by Prime Minister Modi and adopted by the SCO grouping.

When and where is the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum taking place?

The forum is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event at Purana Qila.

Has Pakistan been invited to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?

Yes, India has invited Pakistan to attend the forum in New Delhi. Pakistan’s national heritage and culture minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, is among those invited, but attendance is not yet confirmed.

Does this invitation indicate a change in India's bilateral relations with Pakistan?

Officials clarified that the invitation is part of a multilateral initiative. It should not be interpreted as a shift in India’s bilateral approach towards Pakistan, as relations remain strained.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Relations Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum
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