‘Majlis Will Have A Candidate In Kanpur’: Owaisi’s Big UP Poll Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owaisi announced AIMIM candidate for Kanpur in UP elections.

He promised personal campaigning, including door-to-door visits.

AIMIM expanding activity for 2027 UP Assembly elections.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party will field a candidate from the Kanpur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Owaisi made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Kanpur. He said he would personally campaign for the AIMIM candidate and visit the constituency multiple times.

“I promise that the Majlis will have a candidate in Kanpur. Last time I was unable to come to Kanpur, but this time I will come personally to campaign,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief, who is also the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP, shared a video of his recent Kanpur visit on X on Tuesday (September 22, 2026). In the video, he told the gathering that he would visit Kanpur two to three times to campaign for the party's candidate.

Owaisi Promises Door-To-Door Campaign In Kanpur

Owaisi said he would also campaign on foot in the constituency, even if only for a short duration.

“I will also tour your area in Kanpur on foot, even if it's just for 10 minutes. I will go through the streets and alleys,” he said.

Appealing to the people of Kanpur, including the elderly and women, Owaisi said he would visit their homes as part of his campaign.

“I will come and knock on your door. I will even sit in your house, because it is my home as well as yours. If I don't go to my own house, will I go to the houses of others?” he said.

The announcement comes as AIMIM steps up its political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Owaisi has been touring the state and has also said that the party will announce its alliance plans by October 2.

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Owaisi Appeals For Support For AIMIM

During the Kanpur meeting, Owaisi also urged people to support and strengthen the AIMIM.

“I am appealing to you to use your Majlis votes and strengthen our party,” he said.

The AIMIM chief has been seeking to expand the party's presence in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. In recent remarks, he has also spoken about the possibility of an alliance with parties seeking to prevent the BJP from returning to power in the state.

Owaisi Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Madrasas

During his Kanpur rally, Owaisi also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the government's actions concerning madrasas.

“The same madrasas in Kanpur from which fatwas against the British were issued are being targeted by the Yogi government today,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi said, “Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ( Yogi Adityanath ), your elders were playing hide and seek with the British and we were getting our chests riddled with the bullets of the British.”

Owaisi has previously raised the historical role of Muslim ulema in the freedom struggle while criticising the Uttar Pradesh government's actions concerning madrasas.

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