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English NewsNewsJan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar’s Upper House; Prashant Kishor’s Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga

Jan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar’s Upper House; Prashant Kishor’s Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj wins the Darbhanga Teachers’ MLC seat as Congress veteran Madan Mohan Jha loses amid opposition divisions in Bihar.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 10:22 AM (IST)

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has registered a breakthrough in the Bihar Legislative Council, with its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeating Congress veteran Madan Mohan Jha in the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency by 387 votes, according to the reported vote figures. Rai’s victory gives Jan Suraaj a presence in the Council after the party opened its account in the Bihar Assembly through the recently concluded by-elections. The result also deals a setback to the Congress, which had held the Darbhanga Teachers’ seat for two consecutive terms.

Of the eight Legislative Council constituencies that went to the polls, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to win five. Independents secured two seats, while Jan Suraaj won one.

Jan Suraaj Candidate Takes Decisive Lead

Rai polled 2,574 votes, ahead of Jha’s 2,187. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramdev Rai received 1,498 votes, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee Kumar Raut secured 126, according to reports.

Rai had previously contested the constituency as a BJP candidate, finishing second. This time, he established an early lead in first-preference votes and maintained his advantage through the count. Jha reportedly left the counting centre before the counting process was completed.

Jha’s defeat is a significant setback for the Congress. Apart from serving as an MLC, he has been the Bihar Congress president and a minister in the Mahagathbandhan government. Reports on the results put the Congress’s strength in the Council at just one seat following his loss.

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Opposition Contest Benefits Jan Suraaj

The contest saw the Congress, RJD and CPI(M) field candidates against one another, dividing the opposition vote and creating an opening for Jan Suraaj.

The RJD initially stayed out of the race but nominated Kumar Raut after the Congress decided to contest five constituencies. The CPI(M)’s entry with Ramdev Rai added another contender to an already crowded field.

Congress-RJD Rivalry Resurfaces In Council Polls

The latest results follow similar clashes during Bihar Assembly elections, when Mahagathbandhan allies engaged in so-called ‘friendly fights’ across nearly a dozen constituencies. NDA candidates won all those contests.

The pattern continued in the Council elections, with the Congress and RJD fielding candidates against each other in the Patna Teachers’, Patna Graduates’, Darbhanga Teachers’, Darbhanga Graduates’ and Kosi Graduates’ constituencies.

The RJD did not hold any seats in the Council, while the Congress had retained the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency until Jha’s defeat.

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More Opposition Divisions In Darbhanga

The Darbhanga Graduates’ constituency has also witnessed a contest among three Mahagathbandhan parties. The repeated electoral clashes expose the difficulties facing the opposition alliance as it attempts to consolidate its support base against the NDA.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the overall results for the eight Legislative Council constituencies?

The ruling NDA is poised to win five seats. Independents secured two constituencies, while Jan Suraaj won one.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj Party Bihar MLC Election Results
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