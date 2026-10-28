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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu Rules Out Arab Party Support, Calls For Strong Right-Wing Government Amid Tight Contest

Netanyahu Rules Out Arab Party Support, Calls For Strong Right-Wing Government Amid Tight Contest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Jewish and Zionist parties to unite as exit polls show a tight contest between his right-wing bloc and the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu rejects Arab party support, urges right-wing unity.
  • He asserts right-wing majority, final election results awaited.
  • Exit polls showed tight contest, no bloc held majority.
  • Netanyahu targets Iran threat, seeks Trump's cooperation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out forming a government with the support of Arab parties, calling on right-wing forces to unite as the country awaits the final results of a closely contested election.

Addressing cheering supporters at Likud headquarters in Jerusalem early Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel needed a strong right-wing government and insisted that Jewish and Zionist parties must come together.

“We must put in place a strong government of the right,” Netanyahu said.

“The Jewish and Zionist majority must unite. It is out of the question to have a government that is backed by Arab parties,” he added.

Netanyahu Claims Right-Wing Bloc Has A Majority

Netanyahu claimed that his right-wing bloc had secured a “clear, decisive majority”, although the final election results were still awaited.

“We are still waiting for the true results,” he said, adding that he intended to form a “right-wing, national, strong government”.

Netanyahu did not explicitly declare victory in his post-election address, which was brief by his standards. Instead, he pointed to projections indicating that his Likud party would emerge as the largest single party.

Exit Polls Show Closely Divided Contest

The election outcome remained uncertain, with early exit polls showing a tight contest between Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot.

Channels 11 and 13 projected both camps at 51 seats each, leaving neither with a majority, while Channel 12 gave the opposition a narrow advantage.

Arab parties made gains in the election and could potentially influence the opposition’s ability to form a government. However, Eisenkot has said he would not establish a government with the backing of the minority group.

Netanyahu Sees Opportunity To Counter Iran With Trump

Alongside his efforts to form a new government, Netanyahu highlighted what he described as an opportunity to work with United States President Donald Trump to address Iran’s nuclear and security threat.

“Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu said in his post-election speech, according to The Times of Israel.

“Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran,” he told reporters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of government does Benjamin Netanyahu intend to form?

Netanyahu stated he wants a strong right-wing government, formed by uniting Jewish and Zionist parties. He also ruled out forming a government with the support of Arab parties.

What was the status of the election results according to Netanyahu?

Early exit polls showed a tight contest, with Channels 11 and 13 projecting both camps at 51 seats each, leaving neither with a majority. Channel 12 gave the opposition a narrow advantage.

How did early exit polls project the election outcome?

Netanyahu highlighted an opportunity to work with US President Donald Trump to address Iran's nuclear and security threat. He believes it's a unique chance to eliminate this threat.

What foreign policy focus did Netanyahu emphasize after the election?

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections
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