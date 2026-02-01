CM Yogi Sets 62% CD Ratio Goal As UP Records Highest Credit Growth In A Decade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to raise the state’s Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio beyond 62% by the end of the current financial year, urging banks to accelerate lending to priority sectors. Chairing a special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Sunday, the Chief Minister reviewed district-wise performance and directed lenders to take concrete steps to improve credit flow. Officials said UP’s CD ratio stood at 60.39% as of December 2025, the highest level recorded in nearly a decade.

CD Ratio Improves, District Gaps Narrow

The Chief Minister was told that districts with a CD ratio below 40% have dropped from 20 in March 2018 to just five now, indicating steady improvement across categories ranging from 40% to 80%. He instructed banks to ensure targeted progress in every district by March 2026, including special campaigns and village-level mega loan melas in low-performing areas.

Adityanath also announced a new initiative, One District One Cuisine (ODOC), aimed at supporting small traders, traditional food artisans and gig workers, on the lines of the earlier ODOP scheme. Banks were asked to prioritise lending under ODOC, with the state promising support in training, branding and marketing.

He cautioned lenders against excessive documentation, repeated verification and procedural delays, saying these discourage beneficiaries. Credit delivery, he stressed, must be simple, dignified and time-bound, especially for farmers, MSMEs, startups, women self-help groups and young entrepreneurs.

Officials said UP’s banking footprint has expanded sharply over the past eight years. Total deposits rose from Rs 8.92 lakh crore in March 2017 to Rs 20.44 lakh crore in December 2025, while loan disbursement increased from Rs 4.05 lakh crore to Rs 12.34 lakh crore over the same period. MSME lending alone recorded over 23% growth between December 2024 and December 2025.

Roads, Safety & Investment Push

Separately, Adityanath chaired the State Road Fund Management Committee, directing departments to prioritise time-bound, transparent and high-quality road construction. He ordered strict action against overloaded trucks, mandatory health checks for heavy vehicle drivers, and tighter safety compliance at worksites.

The Chief Minister also called for annual road action plans to be finalised by April each year, wider use of cost-effective construction technology, and regular progress reviews. He said visible on-ground results within deadlines were essential to support investment and economic activity.

Senior banking officials from Bank of Baroda, Reserve Bank of India, and NABARD highlighted improved credit momentum and ease of doing business, while committing support to state-led entrepreneurship and financial inclusion drives.

Adityanath said coordinated efforts between government and banks would be critical as Uttar Pradesh works towards its long-term goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.