Close Calls In Bihar 2020: Constituencies That Hinged On Every Single Vote

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections saw a number of constituencies go down to the wire, with razor-thin margins deciding the winners.

In Hilsa, Janata Dal (United) managed to edge out Rashtriya Janata Dal by just 12 votes, highlighting how every single vote mattered. Similarly, Barbigha witnessed a close contest as JDU narrowly defeated Congress by 113 votes.

Other constituencies also recorded tight races. Ramgarh saw the RJD claim victory over BSP by 189 votes, while Matihani’s LJP candidate beat JDU by 333 votes. In Bhore, JDU held off CPIML with a margin of 462 votes, and Dehri’s RJD candidate overcame BJP by 464 votes.

Bachhwara remained a closely fought seat as BJP defeated CPI by 484 votes. Chakai saw an independent candidate triumph over RJD by 581 votes, and Kurhani’s RJD victory against BJP came by 712 votes. Bakhri witnessed CPI defeating BJP with a margin of 777 votes, while Parbatta remained competitive with JDU edging past RJD by 951 votes.

These close results reflect the highly competitive nature of Bihar politics, where even small swings in voter preference can determine the outcome. Margins of victory in many constituencies were under 1,000 votes, emphasizing the critical importance of local dynamics and voter mobilization.

Several Big Names Trail in Bihar Elections as of 10 AM

By 10 AM, early trends in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 show a tough battle for several high-profile candidates, with some facing significant setbacks. One of the biggest surprises has emerged from the Mahua constituency, where Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav is staring at a major defeat. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is also trailing in the initial rounds of counting.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party, which had placed strong hopes on the Kumhrar seat, is witnessing disappointment as its candidate KC Sinha is currently behind in the race.

Tej Pratap Yadav Falling Behind in Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Mahua, is trailing by 5,823 votes according to Election Commission data as of 10 AM. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh has taken the lead with 6,901 votes, maintaining a margin of 2,294 votes over his opponent.