Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsCITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules

CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules

The inquiry noted that all animal imports were lawful and carried out for non-commercial purposes with valid permits. It also did not find evidence of smuggling or financial irregularities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India received strong backing at the Twentieth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP20) to CITES in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the Standing Committee and a majority of member nations ruled that there was no evidence or legal basis to initiate any action against India on wildlife imports. The decision follows months of scrutiny of Vantara’s operations and documentation. It also closes the discussions raised by a section of advocacy groups and confirms that no violation of CITES norms was found against the facility.

CITES Panel Finds No Case

The CITES Secretariat carried out a 2-day inspection of Vantara in September 2025. The team examined enclosures, veterinary facilities, rescue procedures, documentation and compliance systems.

In its report dated September 30, 2025, the Secretariat stated that the institution meets CITES requirements and does not engage in commercial animal trade. It recorded cooperation from the facility and found no grounds for action under CITES.

Majority Of Nations Support India

At Sunday’s Standing Committee meeting, most participating countries backed India’s position. With that decision, CITES closed the matter, concluding that there is no reason to proceed further against India on wildlife imports. The development also counters allegations circulated by some groups and reports.

The conclusions match those reached by the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court of India. After reviewing legal, financial and compliance documents, and after site visits in Jamnagar, the SIT found the complaints to be “unfounded, baseless, and devoid of any factual or legal foundation.”

The inquiry noted that all animal imports were lawful and carried out for non-commercial purposes with valid permits. It also did not find evidence of smuggling or financial irregularities.

Review Closes The Matter

The SIT confirmed that the institution follows Central Zoo Authority rules and operates as a rescue and rehabilitation centre. With both international and domestic reviews complete, the issue has effectively been settled on record, with no action recommended against India or the facility.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wildlife Vantara CITES
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
Cities
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget