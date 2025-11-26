CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India received strong backing at the Twentieth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP20) to CITES in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the Standing Committee and a majority of member nations ruled that there was no evidence or legal basis to initiate any action against India on wildlife imports. The decision follows months of scrutiny of Vantara’s operations and documentation. It also closes the discussions raised by a section of advocacy groups and confirms that no violation of CITES norms was found against the facility.

CITES Panel Finds No Case

The CITES Secretariat carried out a 2-day inspection of Vantara in September 2025. The team examined enclosures, veterinary facilities, rescue procedures, documentation and compliance systems.

In its report dated September 30, 2025, the Secretariat stated that the institution meets CITES requirements and does not engage in commercial animal trade. It recorded cooperation from the facility and found no grounds for action under CITES.

Majority Of Nations Support India

At Sunday’s Standing Committee meeting, most participating countries backed India’s position. With that decision, CITES closed the matter, concluding that there is no reason to proceed further against India on wildlife imports. The development also counters allegations circulated by some groups and reports.

The conclusions match those reached by the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court of India. After reviewing legal, financial and compliance documents, and after site visits in Jamnagar, the SIT found the complaints to be “unfounded, baseless, and devoid of any factual or legal foundation.”

The inquiry noted that all animal imports were lawful and carried out for non-commercial purposes with valid permits. It also did not find evidence of smuggling or financial irregularities.

Review Closes The Matter

The SIT confirmed that the institution follows Central Zoo Authority rules and operates as a rescue and rehabilitation centre. With both international and domestic reviews complete, the issue has effectively been settled on record, with no action recommended against India or the facility.