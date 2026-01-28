The plane crash occurred in Baramati on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The incident happened during the landing phase.
CCTV Visuals Show Ajit Pawar's Plane Burst Into Flames Seconds After Impact
The fire was so intense that even bystanders were unable to approach for some time.
CCTV footage clearly shows that the plane suddenly lost balance during landing, hit the ground with a loud bang, and instantly burst into flames. CCTV footage clearly shows smoke spreading all around the impact. The fire was so intense that even bystanders were unable to approach for some time.
Pawar's Body Identified By His Watch
The accident was so horrific that Ajit Pawar's body, who was on board the plane, was barely recognizable. When rescue teams arrived at the scene, identification was extremely difficult amidst the charred remains.
#EXCLUSIVE | बारामती विमान हादसा: विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के बाद आसमान में दिखा धुंआ@romanaisarkhan | @7_ganesh https://t.co/smwhXUROiK#Maharashtra #AjitPawar #PlaneCrash #Baramati #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/mHdwuDchuB— ABP News (@ABPNews) January 28, 2026
Officials said the identification was based on clothing and personal belongings. A distinctive wristwatch and belt strap played a key role. The watch confirmed the body as Ajit Pawar 's. Later, the family and security personnel also identified the watch.
Eyewitnesses say the plane was engulfed in flames for at least 20 minutes after the crash. The intense flames and smoke hampered rescue efforts. Firefighters only began searching the wreckage after the situation was brought under control.
AAIB Activated For Investigation
Given the seriousness of the accident, a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has left Delhi for Pune and then Baramati to investigate. The team will investigate the causes of the crash, technical faults, and human factors. CCTV footage and flight data are also being examined.
State Mourning Declared
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the accident and said, "We have declared three days of mourning in the state." The government also assured all possible assistance to the affected families.
Frequently Asked Questions
How was Ajit Pawar's body identified after the crash?
Ajit Pawar's body was identified by a distinctive wristwatch and belt strap found among the charred remains. The watch confirmed his identity.
What caused the plane crash?
CCTV footage shows the plane suddenly lost balance during landing, leading to the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the exact causes.
What actions were taken by the authorities after the crash?
A team from the AAIB has been dispatched to investigate the crash. Maharashtra has also declared three days of mourning in the state.