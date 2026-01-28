Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsCCTV Visuals Show Ajit Pawar's Plane Burst Into Flames Seconds After Impact

CCTV Visuals Show Ajit Pawar's Plane Burst Into Flames Seconds After Impact

The fire was so intense that even bystanders were unable to approach for some time.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The plane crash that occurred in Baramati on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026, shocked everyone.

CCTV footage clearly shows that the plane suddenly lost balance during landing, hit the ground with a loud bang, and instantly burst into flames. CCTV footage clearly shows smoke spreading all around the impact. The fire was so intense that even bystanders were unable to approach for some time.

Pawar's Body Identified By His Watch

The accident was so horrific that Ajit Pawar's body, who was on board the plane, was barely recognizable. When rescue teams arrived at the scene, identification was extremely difficult amidst the charred remains.

Officials said the identification was based on clothing and personal belongings. A distinctive wristwatch and belt strap played a key role. The watch confirmed the body as Ajit Pawar 's. Later, the family and security personnel also identified the watch.

Eyewitnesses say the plane was engulfed in flames for at least 20 minutes after the crash. The intense flames and smoke hampered rescue efforts. Firefighters only began searching the wreckage after the situation was brought under control.

AAIB Activated For Investigation

Given the seriousness of the accident, a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has left Delhi for Pune and then Baramati to investigate. The team will investigate the causes of the crash, technical faults, and human factors. CCTV footage and flight data are also being examined.

State Mourning Declared

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the accident and said, "We have declared three days of mourning in the state." The government also assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the plane crash occur?

The plane crash occurred in Baramati on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The incident happened during the landing phase.

How was Ajit Pawar's body identified after the crash?

Ajit Pawar's body was identified by a distinctive wristwatch and belt strap found among the charred remains. The watch confirmed his identity.

What caused the plane crash?

CCTV footage shows the plane suddenly lost balance during landing, leading to the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the exact causes.

What actions were taken by the authorities after the crash?

A team from the AAIB has been dispatched to investigate the crash. Maharashtra has also declared three days of mourning in the state.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Baramati CCTV Visuals Ajit Pawar Death Baramati Crash Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget