CCTV Visuals Show Ajit Pawar's Plane Burst Into Flames Seconds After Impact

The plane crash that occurred in Baramati on the morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026, shocked everyone.

CCTV footage clearly shows that the plane suddenly lost balance during landing, hit the ground with a loud bang, and instantly burst into flames. CCTV footage clearly shows smoke spreading all around the impact. The fire was so intense that even bystanders were unable to approach for some time.

Pawar's Body Identified By His Watch

The accident was so horrific that Ajit Pawar's body, who was on board the plane, was barely recognizable. When rescue teams arrived at the scene, identification was extremely difficult amidst the charred remains.

Officials said the identification was based on clothing and personal belongings. A distinctive wristwatch and belt strap played a key role. The watch confirmed the body as Ajit Pawar 's. Later, the family and security personnel also identified the watch.

Eyewitnesses say the plane was engulfed in flames for at least 20 minutes after the crash. The intense flames and smoke hampered rescue efforts. Firefighters only began searching the wreckage after the situation was brought under control.

AAIB Activated For Investigation

Given the seriousness of the accident, a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has left Delhi for Pune and then Baramati to investigate. The team will investigate the causes of the crash, technical faults, and human factors. CCTV footage and flight data are also being examined.

State Mourning Declared

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the accident and said, "We have declared three days of mourning in the state." The government also assured all possible assistance to the affected families.