Canada: Gunfire Erupts Near Police Office In Surrey; Suspect Arrested

A shooting incident near a police office in Surrey, Canada, on Monday afternoon (local time) led to the arrest of a suspect, authorities confirmed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, gunfire was heard close to the Surrey Police Service (SPS) District 1 Community Police Office. The area, located near a busy SkyTrain station, saw brief panic but no casualties. Witnesses said the suspect initially fled the scene.

The suspect was later located in front of the SPS District 1 office, where officers took the individual into custody without further incident, CTV News reported.

Traffic Disruption And Police Response

Traffic was temporarily halted in the vicinity of King George Boulevard and 107 Avenue as police secured the area. The arrest was carried out with assistance from police dogs and an Emergency Response Team.

Fourth Shooting In Recent Weeks

The incident marks the fourth shooting reported in Surrey in recent times, according to report by CTV News. Earlier on the same day, gunfire was reported outside an Indian restaurant named Ustaad, in what is suspected to be an extortion-related case.

In a separate incident, the Newton branch of the same restaurant chain had also been targeted earlier. Additionally, gunmen opened fire on a residence on 141 Street in Whalley while several people were inside, though no injuries were reported.