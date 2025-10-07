PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked a significant milestone in his political journey as he entered his 25th year of public service as the head of a government. He also recalled the first time he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister and even shared a picture from the ceremony back in 2001.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India."

"Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," he added.

On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been… pic.twitter.com/21qoOAEC3E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

From Gujarat CM to Prime Minister: PM Modi Reflects On Political Journey

Reflecting on his political jourmey, PM Modi shared that he was entrusted with the responsibility of being the Gujarat Chief Minister "in very testing circumstances" as the state was not only rattled by a massive earthquake in 2001, but also witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. "Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope," he said.

PM Modi further shared a personal memory of his mother’s advice when he assumed office in 2001.

"When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my Mother telling me - I do not have much understanding of your work but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue," he wrote.

Modi described the challenges Gujarat faced at the time, noting that the state struggled with power and water shortages, stagnant industrial growth, and agricultural distress. Over the years, he said, the state transformed into a hub of agriculture and industry, with improved social and physical infrastructure, and strengthened governance.

He then recalled his transition to national politics in 2013, when he was announced as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, he said, the nation faced a crisis of trust in governance, with corruption, cronyism, and policy paralysis under the then UPA government. “But, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our Party got an absolute majority, a first after three long decades,” the PM noted.