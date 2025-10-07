Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony

PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony

PM Modi has completed 25 years as head of a government on Tuesday, October 7. He also shared a throwback picture from his first oath-taking ceremony.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked a significant milestone in his political journey as he entered his 25th year of public service as the head of a government. He also recalled the first time he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister and even shared a picture from the ceremony back in 2001.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India."

"Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," he added.

From Gujarat CM to Prime Minister: PM Modi Reflects On Political Journey 

Reflecting on his political jourmey, PM Modi shared that he was entrusted with the responsibility of being the Gujarat Chief Minister "in very testing circumstances" as the state was not only rattled by a massive earthquake in 2001, but also witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. "Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope," he said.

PM Modi further shared a personal memory of his mother’s advice when he assumed office in 2001.

"When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my Mother telling me - I do not have much understanding of your work but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue," he wrote.

Modi described the challenges Gujarat faced at the time, noting that the state struggled with power and water shortages, stagnant industrial growth, and agricultural distress. Over the years, he said, the state transformed into a hub of agriculture and industry, with improved social and physical infrastructure, and strengthened governance.

He then recalled his transition to national politics in 2013, when he was announced as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, he said, the nation faced a crisis of trust in governance, with corruption, cronyism, and policy paralysis under the then UPA government. “But, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our Party got an absolute majority, a first after three long decades,” the PM noted.

 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Update: JMM Seeks 12 Seats, Leaders To Meet Tejashwi Yadav Over Bihar Seat Sharing
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall Blankets Kashmir, Highways Closed And Visibility Reduced
Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida Factory, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Bihar Assembly Elections Announced: Two-Phase Voting From November 6, Results On November 14
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget