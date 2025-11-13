Bomb Squad Arrives At Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, Campus On High Alert

The bomb disposal squad has reached Al-Falah University in Faridabad, triggering rapid movement across the campus. Security personnel have cordoned off key areas as checks are underway. Authorities have not released further details yet, but the sudden arrival of the squad has caused visible panic among students and staff. More updates are awaited.

#WATCH | Faridabad | A Haryana Police vehicle labelled 'Bomb Disposal Squad' carrying a few personnel enters the premises of Al Falah University in Faridabad pic.twitter.com/BqTiNVT8Cr — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025