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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 August 2026:

  1. ‘Time For Manan Mishra To Resign?’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Targets BCI Chief Over NALSAR Row

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke targets BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over the NALSAR row, questioning whether it is time for him to resign. Read More

  2. Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped

    Eighteen workers were rescued after mud, debris and water entered a THDC tunnel near Pipalkoti; four to five workers remain trapped. Read More

  3. Bar Council Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR 2026 Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row

    BCI withdraws its order halting enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates after a row over students opposing CJI Justice Surya Kant’s convocation participation. Read More

  4. ‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz

    Iran warns of a bigger Hormuz miscalculation after Trump claims US has “full control”, with Araghchi calling fake intelligence more dangerous than fake news. Read More

  5. Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22

    Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More

  6. 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%

    Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

  7. Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open

    Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

  8. Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata

    Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. August 15 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut For Independence Day Weekend, Details Here

    The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Saturday, August 15, as Independence Day falls on a weekend. Check the August 2026 stock market holiday calendar and upcoming trading holidays. Read More

Before You Go

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand

Published at : 14 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

News
Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Underway, 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped
Chamoli Tunnel Accident: 18 Workers Rescued, Several Still Trapped
World
Germany Train Station Evacuated After Suspicious Object Found On Tracks, Later Cleared Of Explosives
Germany Train Station Evacuated After Suspicious Object Found On Tracks, Later Cleared Of Explosives
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Colombia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 265 As Rescuers Race Against Time To Find Survivors
Colombia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 265 As Rescuers Race Against Time To Find Survivors
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‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz
‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz
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