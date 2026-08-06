'Very Difficult' To Communicate With Supreme Leader Now: President Pezeshkian

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pezeshkian defends leader's absence, citing productive meetings and strength.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said it was currently "very difficult" to communicate with the country's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was wounded in the US-Israeli strike that triggered the Middle East war. Despite the communication challenges, Pezeshkian said Khamenei's presence remained a major source of strength for the country. His remarks come as the younger Khamenei has kept a low public profile since succeeding his father, who was killed in the same attack.

'Very Difficult' To Communicate

Pezeshkian said communication with Mojtaba Khamenei was "very difficult at the moment".

"It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," he said.

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Defends Khamenei

The younger Khamenei has communicated through written statements but has not appeared in public since taking over as supreme leader.

His absence during the conflict with the United States has fuelled speculation about his relationship with other senior officials. He also did not attend his father's funeral ceremonies last month.

Pezeshkian, however, defended Khamenei, saying he had been able to hold productive meetings with him and had been met with "kindness and very sound logic".

"Unfortunately, the current situation allows some malicious people to describe him differently and to present a different image of him," the Iranian President said.

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