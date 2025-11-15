‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Union minister RK Singh has confirmed that he has resigned from the primary membership of the BJP, shortly after the party suspended him for repeated acts of indiscipline during the Bihar election campaign. Singh said, “So I have sent my resignation to Mr. Nadda,” indicating he had formally communicated his decision to the BJP president. His exit follows weeks of controversy after he publicly criticised NDA candidates and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of a power scam. The party’s disciplinary action came once the election results were declared.

BJP Acts Against RK Singh

The BJP issued a sharply worded letter to RK Singh, accusing him of damaging the organisation with statements that ran counter to party discipline. “Your activities are against the party and fall under indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously, as it has caused harm to the organization,” the letter said.

It added: “Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended from the party and issued a show-cause notice asking why you should not be expelled.” Singh was directed to clarify his position within one week.

The action came after Singh openly questioned several NDA candidates during the campaign and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging a power scam under its watch. His remarks came at a sensitive political moment, creating unease within the BJP as the opposition sought to exploit the controversy.

Singh’s Attacks Spark Turmoil

RK Singh’s criticism extended beyond the government. He made pointed attacks on key leaders across parties, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, JD(U)’s Anant Singh, and RJD’s Suraj Bhan Singh. In one particularly sharp remark, he said it would be “better to drown in a small puddle” than vote for such candidates.

He also accused several RJD nominees of having criminal links and urged voters to reject them, triggering strong political reactions across Bihar.

Despite the growing tensions, the BJP avoided taking action against him during the campaign, wary that disciplinary steps might escalate into a larger political flashpoint. But after the election results, the party leadership moved swiftly, issuing an expulsion order and citing repeated indiscipline and statements that had harmed the party’s image.