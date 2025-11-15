Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaEx-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results

Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results

BJP has asked the former Union Minister to clarify his position and inform the party why he should not be expelled for his anti-party remarks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced, the BJP moved swiftly to discipline former Union Minister and MP R K Singh, suspending him from the party and issuing a show-cause notice, asking him why he should not be expelled. The decision follows public remarks by Singh that repeatedly challenged the party line and embarrassed the NDA during the high-stakes election.

In the run-up to polling, Singh had openly questioned several NDA candidates and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging a power scam under its watch. His comments, coming at a sensitive political moment, created unease within the BJP as the opposition sought to exploit the controversy.

"Your activities are against the party and fall under indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously, as it has caused harm to the organization.Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended from the party and issued a show-cause notice asking why you should not be expelled," the BJP letter read.

"You are directed to clarify your position within one week of receiving this letter," it added.

Singh did not limit his accusations to the government. He had also made pointed attacks on key leaders across parties, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, JD(U)’s Anant Singh, and RJD’s Suraj Bhan Singh. In a particularly stinging remark, he said it would be “better to drown in a small puddle” than vote for such candidates. He also accused several RJD nominees of criminal links and urged voters to reject them. These remarks that triggered strong political reactions across the state.

Despite the growing tensions, the BJP refrained from acting against Singh during the campaign, wary that disciplinary action could snowball into a larger political flashpoint. However, once the election results were declared, the party leadership issued an expulsion order, citing repeated indiscipline and statements that had damaged the party's image.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections BJP RJ Singh Bihar Election Results
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Jammu And Kashmir Update: DGP Nalin Prabhat to Brief on Naugam Police Station blast Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget