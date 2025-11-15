A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced, the BJP moved swiftly to discipline former Union Minister and MP R K Singh, suspending him from the party and issuing a show-cause notice, asking him why he should not be expelled. The decision follows public remarks by Singh that repeatedly challenged the party line and embarrassed the NDA during the high-stakes election.

In the run-up to polling, Singh had openly questioned several NDA candidates and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging a power scam under its watch. His comments, coming at a sensitive political moment, created unease within the BJP as the opposition sought to exploit the controversy.

"Your activities are against the party and fall under indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously, as it has caused harm to the organization.Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended from the party and issued a show-cause notice asking why you should not be expelled," the BJP letter read.

"You are directed to clarify your position within one week of receiving this letter," it added.

Singh did not limit his accusations to the government. He had also made pointed attacks on key leaders across parties, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, JD(U)’s Anant Singh, and RJD’s Suraj Bhan Singh. In a particularly stinging remark, he said it would be “better to drown in a small puddle” than vote for such candidates. He also accused several RJD nominees of criminal links and urged voters to reject them. These remarks that triggered strong political reactions across the state.

Despite the growing tensions, the BJP refrained from acting against Singh during the campaign, wary that disciplinary action could snowball into a larger political flashpoint. However, once the election results were declared, the party leadership issued an expulsion order, citing repeated indiscipline and statements that had damaged the party's image.