Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Bihar's new government has allocated ministerial portfolios, notably giving the Home Department, previously held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
Bihar’s newly formed government has finalised the distribution of ministerial portfolios, bringing a major change in the state’s power structure. For the first time, the crucial Home Department, traditionally held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been handed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will now oversee the Home Ministry, marking a significant win for the BJP within the alliance.
Vijay Sinha has been entrusted with the Mines and Geology Department, while Ramkripal, from the BJP, has been assigned the Agriculture Department.
