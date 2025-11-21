Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsNitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios

Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios

Bihar's new government has allocated ministerial portfolios, notably giving the Home Department, previously held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar’s newly formed government has finalised the distribution of ministerial portfolios, bringing a major change in the state’s power structure. For the first time, the crucial Home Department, traditionally held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been handed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will now oversee the Home Ministry, marking a significant win for the BJP within the alliance.

Vijay Sinha has been entrusted with the Mines and Geology Department, while Ramkripal, from the BJP, has been assigned the Agriculture Department.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation Bihar Ministry List 2025 Bihar Full Ministry List
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget