Bihar Elections: Final Voter List By 3 PM, Poll Schedule Expected On October 6-7

HomeNewsBihar Elections: Final Voter List By 3 PM, Poll Schedule Expected On October 6-7

The ECI will release Bihar's final voter list after a revision exercise marked by opposition concerns of disenfranchisement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the final voter list for the Bihar Assembly Elections at 3 PM on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Following the release, the Commission plans to meet poll observers on October 3 and conduct an on-ground visit to Bihar on October 4. The official election schedule is expected to be announced between October 6 and 7. Unlike the 2020 elections, which were conducted in three phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming polls are likely to be held in fewer rounds.

With the current Assembly term ending on November 22, 2025, the elections are anticipated to be declared by early November. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hold a final hearing on October 7 regarding petitions challenging the SIR process in the state. A senior ECI official stressed that conducting timely elections is a constitutional mandate and clarified that there is no court-imposed stay on the SIR or any related processes.

The draft electoral rolls, published on August 1, initially listed 7.24 crore voters from a total of 7.89 crore registered. During the revision period, 65.63 lakh names were removed, 2.17 lakh requested deletion, and 16.93 lakh applied for inclusion. Over 16.56 lakh voters submitted Form-6 for new registrations between August 1 and September 1.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the revision, alleging that the exercise could lead to mass disenfranchisement, particularly affecting economically disadvantaged and minority communities. The final voter list is expected to clarify the eligible electorate ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
