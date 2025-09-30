US President Donald Trump has stated that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have given their full endorsement to his newly unveiled Gaza peace plan. Speaking on the sidelines of international discussions, Trump said Islamabad’s leadership “has been with us from the beginning” of the negotiations.

'They Are Incredible': Trump On Pak Leaders

Trump described the Pakistani leaders as “incredible” and highlighted that they had publicly expressed complete support for the initiative. “They backed this 100 per cent and are fully in support of this plan,” he said, as per reports.

The comments come in the wake of renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Pakistan, signaling warming bilateral ties.

The announcement followed the unveiling of a 20-point US proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while launching the “New Gaza” reconstruction initiative. The plan includes measures such as disarmament, prisoner exchanges, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from select areas.

President Trump also acknowledged contributions from leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, and Indonesia, who played key roles in shaping the peace framework. The initiative aims to establish a durable resolution to the Gaza conflict and foster long-term regional stability.