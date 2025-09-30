Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'They Are Incredible': Trump Hails Pakistan’s Sharif, Asim Munir For Backing Gaza Plan From Beginning

'They Are Incredible': Trump Hails Pakistan’s Sharif, Asim Munir For Backing Gaza Plan From Beginning

Donald Trump claims Pakistan's PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir fully endorse his Gaza peace plan, a 20-point proposal involving disarmament, prisoner exchanges, and Israeli withdrawal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has stated that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have given their full endorsement to his newly unveiled Gaza peace plan. Speaking on the sidelines of international discussions, Trump said Islamabad’s leadership “has been with us from the beginning” of the negotiations.

'They Are Incredible': Trump On Pak Leaders 

Trump described the Pakistani leaders as “incredible” and highlighted that they had publicly expressed complete support for the initiative. “They backed this 100 per cent and are fully in support of this plan,” he said, as per reports.

The comments come in the wake of renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Pakistan, signaling warming bilateral ties.

The announcement followed the unveiling of a 20-point US proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while launching the “New Gaza” reconstruction initiative. The plan includes measures such as disarmament, prisoner exchanges, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from select areas.

President Trump also acknowledged contributions from leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, and Indonesia, who played key roles in shaping the peace framework. The initiative aims to establish a durable resolution to the Gaza conflict and foster long-term regional stability.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget