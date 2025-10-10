Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Keep Wagah Border Open For Vital Trade': Afghanistan Urges India, Pakistan

'Keep Wagah Border Open For Vital Trade': Afghanistan Urges India, Pakistan

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi today called on India and Pakistan to keep the Wagah border open, emphasising its importance for trade between Afghanistan and India. He stated, “We request India and Pakistan not to close the Wagah border as it will make it easier for Afghanistan to trade with India. Trade and business are separate from politics, and such connectivity will benefit the people.” Muttaqi’s comments highlight the significance of cross‑border trade for regional economic stability and underline Afghanistan’s interest in maintaining strong commercial links with India despite broader political tensions.

Muttaqi’s Message to Trump

When asked about US President Trump’s threat to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase, Muttaqi stated: “In history, the people of Afghanistan never accepted the military of foreign countries, and we will never accept it. We are a free and proud nation. If you want to have a relationship with us, establish a diplomatic mission, but we won't accept anyone else in military uniform on our soil.”

Key Jaishankar-Muttaqi Meeting

The discussions in New Delhi also touched on security, humanitarian aid, and economic cooperation. Muttaqi’s emphasis on keeping trade separate from politics aligns with India’s broader interest in supporting Afghanistan’s development while maintaining regional stability. During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of in-person dialogue, stating that such meetings allow both sides to “exchange perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation.” He also announced the upgrading of India’s technical mission in Kabul to a full embassy, underlining India’s commitment to maintaining a diplomatic presence and contributing to Afghanistan’s development.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities for Indian businesses, particularly in sectors such as mining, trade, education, and humanitarian aid. Jaishankar noted that these initiatives would be pursued through constructive dialogue and close cooperation, emphasising India’s pragmatic approach to engagement with Afghanistan. Analysts say that the meeting reflects a balancing act, addressing security concerns, fostering economic ties, and navigating complex regional dynamics involving China and Pakistan.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
