Akhilesh Yadav Responds To Rajbhar's SP Split Claim With Sharp Jibe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP Minister Rajbhar claims Samajwadi Party faces internal split.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav dismissed claims as recurring speculation.

Rajbhar links SP situation to broader opposition party instability.

A fresh political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after state minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) could be heading towards a major internal split. Rajbhar alleged that several SP leaders were prepared to switch sides and join the BJP, fuelling speculation about the opposition party's unity ahead of future electoral contests. His remarks come at a time when opposition parties across India are facing scrutiny over reports of internal dissent, defections and leadership challenges.

Akhilesh's Swift Response

Rajbhar first made the claim in a social media post before elaborating on it while speaking to reporters. He suggested that significant political developments could soon unfold within the Samajwadi Party and indicated that some leaders were unhappy within the organisation.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav responded with a brief but pointed remark. Dismissing Rajbhar's comments, he said, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana", a phrase widely interpreted as a sarcastic rejection of what he viewed as recurring political speculation.

#WATCH | Lucknow | On UP Minister OP Rajbhar's statement, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana." pic.twitter.com/HesS9KT3mn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2026

The exchange has intensified debate over the state of opposition politics in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP remains the BJP's principal challenger.

Also Read: After TMC, Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party Next? UP Minister Claims Entire SP Ready To Join BJP

Wider Political Context

Rajbhar's comments have emerged against the backdrop of similar discussions in other states. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) has been attempting to counter speculation surrounding possible defections amid reports linked to an alleged "Operation Tiger". The party has reportedly held internal meetings and explored legal options to prevent any split in its ranks.

Political observers believe Rajbhar's reference to developments in Maharashtra and West Bengal was intended to place the Samajwadi Party within a broader narrative of instability among opposition parties. By drawing parallels with political turbulence elsewhere, he sought to reinforce the perception that opposition formations remain vulnerable to factional disputes and realignments.

Also Read: ‘Operation Tiger’ Gains Momentum: Six UBT MPs To Join Shinde Camp On Shiv Sena Foundation Day