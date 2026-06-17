‘Operation Tiger’ Gains Momentum: Six UBT MPs To Join Shinde Camp On Shiv Sena Foundation Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six UBT MPs reportedly aligning with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Expected public appearance and meetings fuel further merger speculation.

Sanjay Raut alleged ₹50 crore offers to persuade UBT MPs.

Only three UBT MPs attended Raut's recent press conference.

Maharashtra's political landscape appears headed for another major realignment, with six Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp reportedly extending support to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction in what is being described as "Operation Tiger".

According to sources, the process has been carried out quietly over the past several days, with the six MPs expected to make a joint appearance at the Shiv Sena foundation day celebrations on June 19. The event is scheduled to take place at the NESCO Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Sources indicated that the MPs have conveyed their support to Eknath Shinde. During the foundation day programme, one of the parliamentarians is also expected to publicly clarify his political position, potentially signalling the next phase of the realignment.

Six MPs at Centre of Defection Buzz

Speculation surrounding a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena intensified after reports emerged that six MPs were in contact with leaders from the Shinde camp.

The names being discussed include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav.

Political circles have been abuzz since reports surfaced that these MPs could break away from the UBT faction and eventually align themselves with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Delhi Meetings Fuel Merger Speculation

The developments gained further traction after reports that MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp were scheduled to meet at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde on Wednesday morning.

Sources suggested that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Srikant Shinde were also expected to be part of the discussions.

There has also been speculation that the MPs could subsequently meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to sources, the legislators may first complete the process of forming a separate group in the Lok Sabha before initiating a merger with the Shinde faction.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Attempts to ‘Buy’ MPs

Amid the growing uncertainty, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the alleged efforts to engineer a split within the party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raut claimed that some MPs from Maharashtra were being offered ₹50 crore to switch sides. He challenged any dissident lawmakers to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Raut said he had been informed late on Tuesday night by an "important person" that attempts were underway to persuade or purchase MPs from Maharashtra. He also warned that Shiv Sena workers and the people of Maharashtra would not remain silent if the party witnessed another split similar to the rebellion of 2022.

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Only Three MPs Attend UBT Press Conference

Significantly, only three of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs attended the press conference called by Raut in the national capital.

The MPs present were Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje.

Their attendance, and the absence of several others, further fuelled speculation over internal unrest within the Uddhav Thackeray camp as political observers closely watched developments ahead of the June 19 Shiv Sena foundation day event.