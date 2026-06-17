After TMC, Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party Next? UP Minister Claims Entire SP Ready To Join BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP minister Rajbhar claimed SP facing major internal split.

Rajbhar alleged SP leaders pressured by corruption investigations.

Remarks made amidst widespread opposition instability in other states.

Samajwadi Party has not yet officially responded to allegations.

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after state minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is heading towards a major internal split, with several leaders allegedly prepared to switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajbhar's remarks, made through a post on social media and later elaborated upon in comments to reporters, have added to growing political speculation at a time when opposition parties in several states are grappling with reports of internal dissent and factional battles.

The comments have drawn attention to Uttar Pradesh's political landscape, where the SP remains the BJP's principal rival.

Rajbhar Claims SP Leaders Ready To Cross Over

In a strongly worded message, Rajbhar suggested that political developments in Uttar Pradesh could soon overshadow the turbulence currently being discussed in other states.

“Forget Maharashtra and Bengal, the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP,” he wrote.

The statement immediately triggered debate in political circles, with observers questioning whether the remarks reflected insider knowledge or were part of a broader political offensive against the opposition party.

While Rajbhar did not identify specific leaders allegedly preparing to leave, he maintained that significant unrest existed within the Samajwadi Party.

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Alleges Pressure From Corruption Investigations

Expanding on his claims, Rajbhar alleged that pressure arising from corruption-related investigations had left the opposition party uneasy.

He further claimed that senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, although he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.

“Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious,” Rajbhar said.

The minister argued that ongoing investigations were contributing to growing uncertainty within the party and fueling speculation about possible defections.

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Remarks Come Amid Opposition Turbulence

Rajbhar's comments arrive at a time when opposition politics has been dominated by reports of internal disputes and leadership challenges in multiple states.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray is attempting to contain speculation about possible defections amid discussions surrounding an alleged “Operation Tiger.” The party has called meetings and initiated legal measures to prevent any split in its parliamentary ranks.

Political observers note that Rajbhar's decision to invoke developments in Maharashtra and West Bengal reflects an effort to frame the Samajwadi Party as part of a broader pattern of opposition instability.

'No Question Of Split': SP

However, SP denied the buzz. SP MP Afzal Ansari said that though others were waiting to break the party, SP will once again defeat the BJP in UP in 2026.

Reacting to the speculations, SP MP Afzal Ansari told ANI, "...There is no question of split in Samajwadi Party. Others are waiting to break away and infiltrate Samajwadi Party. There is no split within Samajwadis...Samajwadi Party is the only party which has defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 and they will do it again in these elections..."