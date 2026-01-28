'Ajit's Death An Accident, Not Conspiracy': Sharad Pawar Issues Big Statement

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was a tragic accident and not the result of any conspiracy, as the state continued to reel from shock following the fatal plane crash near Baramati. Calling Ajit’s sudden passing a profound loss to Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said his nephew was a dedicated public servant whose absence would be deeply felt across the state. His remarks came amid emotional scenes in Baramati, where family members, party leaders and supporters gathered in grief.

‘A Huge Loss To Maharashtra’

Sharad Pawar also urged restraint over speculation surrounding the crash, stressing that the incident should be viewed as an accident. He described Ajit Pawar as a committed leader who had devoted decades to public service and played a significant role in Maharashtra’s political life.

Sharad Pawar’s statement came as tributes poured in from across party lines, with leaders remembering Ajit Pawar as a seasoned administrator and influential figure. The veteran politician also appealed for patience while official investigations into the crash continue.

Ajit Pawar died after the charter aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing five others on board. Maharashtra has since declared a public holiday and announced three days of state mourning.

Family Grief As Leaders Gather In Baramati

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Baramati as NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, were seen breaking down while meeting family members. Sule later shared a WhatsApp status reading simply, “Devastated,” capturing the scale of the personal loss.

Supporters lined roads and crowded outside hospitals and party offices, many in tears, as senior leaders arrived to offer condolences. Sharad Pawar also visited the crash site, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him to express sympathies and extend support during the difficult time.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, with aviation officials examining flight communications, weather conditions and technical data to determine what led to the crash.

As Maharashtra mourns one of its most prominent political figures, preparations are under way for Ajit Pawar’s last rites. For many across the state, his death marks not only a personal tragedy for the Pawar family but also a major political loss, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill.

Related Video Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati