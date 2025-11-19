Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAfter Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'

After Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'

Highlighting the daily suspicion Kashmiris face, Abdullah said, “Driving a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle in Delhi is considered a crime.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that the “act of terror done by a few people” has unfairly maligned the entire Kashmir Valley, creating an atmosphere where residents feel profiled and hesitant to interact with people outside the region. His remarks come after several suspects in the white-collar terror module , including doctors, linked to the suicide bomb attack near Delhi’s Red Fort were found to be from Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah said the Centre’s 2019 assurances of peace have not materialised, with bombings and civilian killings continuing.

"Kashmiris Being Maligned”

Abdullah said selective incidents had led to widespread profiling of Kashmiris. “A few people are responsible for it. But an atmosphere is being created that makes us all responsible,” he said. According to him, the stigma is now so deep that many Kashmiris fear stepping outside the Valley. He added that despite the Centre’s 2019 promise that “everything would stop” after reorganising Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, violence continues. “If it’s [terror attack] not happening in Delhi, then it is happening here [Kashmir],” he said.

“Driving A J&K Vehicle In Delhi Is Considered A Crime”

Highlighting the daily suspicion Kashmiris face, Abdullah said, “Driving a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle in Delhi is considered a crime. I even have to think about whether to take out my car. I don’t know who will stop me and ask where I’m from and what I’m doing there.”He said families are now reluctant to send their children outside the Valley because “people everywhere suspect us”.

Farooq Abdullah’s Remarks On Operation Sindoor

Omar Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, stirred controversy on 15 November with comments following the Red Fort terror attack that killed 13 people. Referring to the doctors linked to the module, he said, “Ask those who are responsible, why did these doctors have to take this path? What was the reason? There is a need for a thorough investigation and study of this.” He also expressed worry about the possibility of “another Operation Sindoor” after the module was busted.

NIA Probing White-Collar Terror Network

Investigators are now examining the finances and administration of Faridabad’s Al-Falah Medical College, where all the terrorists, operating under the cover of practising doctors, worked before the white-collar module was unearthed.

Also read
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Delhi Blast Probe Nowgam Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget