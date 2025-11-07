1984 Riots Convict Balwan Khokhar Seeks 21-Day Furlough, Delhi HC Issues Notice

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews1984 Riots Convict Balwan Khokhar Seeks 21-Day Furlough, Delhi HC Issues Notice

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a plea by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, for release from jail on furlough to re-establish social ties.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the government and jail authorities on Khokhar's plea and asked them to file a status report before the next date of hearing.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 17.

The court, which was scheduled to hear Khokhar's petition on December 16, allowed his early hearing application and took up the main matter today itself.

The convict has sought quashing of a September 4 order of the jail authorities rejecting his furlough application on the grounds that his release could pose a threat to public peace and order.

He sought the court's direction to issue a direction to the authorities to release him from jail on first spell of furlough for 21 days to re-establish his social ties with his family members and in society.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentence.

Khokhar, along with four others, was convicted in 2013 by a trial court for the offences of murder and rioting. However, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted in the same case.

The case dates back to November 1, 1984, when five Sikh individuals were killed and a gurdwara in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar was torched following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In December 2018, the high court upheld Khokhar's conviction and sentence, while overturning the acquittal of Kumar. Khokhar's appeal against the high court's verdict is currently pending before the Supreme Court. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
