Delhi HC To Hear PILs Against ‘The Taj Story’ Film Release On Oct 30

HomeEntertainmentMoviesDelhi HC To Hear PILs Against ‘The Taj Story’ Film Release On Oct 30

Delhi High Court to hear PILs on Oct 30 challenging the release of ‘The Taj Story’, alleging distortion of Taj Mahal history and threat to communal harmony.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
The Delhi High Court is slated to hear on Thursday two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the release of the upcoming film ‘The Taj Story’.

As per the causelist published on the Delhi High Court’s official website, the matter is listed before a Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on October 30.

The pleas, filed through advocate Shakeel Abbas, seek judicial intervention against the film’s October 31 release, alleging that it distorts historical facts related to the Taj Mahal and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The plea arrayed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the film’s producers, director Tushar Amrish Goel, writer Saurabh M. Pandey, and actor Paresh Rawal, among others, as respondents.

The PIL contended that the film “spreads fabricated and misleading narratives” about the origins of the Taj Mahal and “seeks to promote divisive and politically motivated interpretations of history.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing on the matter.

However, following a fresh mention made before the Chief Justice Upadhyaya in the post-lunch session, the matter has now been listed for hearing on Thursday.

According to the petitioner, ‘The Taj Story’ presents speculative claims inspired by debunked theories and depicts the Taj Mahal’s dome revealing a figure of Lord Shiva — visuals that have already generated widespread public debate and criticism.

The plea seeks directions to the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, ensure the inclusion of a prominent disclaimer clarifying that the work is fictional, and take necessary steps to prevent any potential disturbance to public order.

The film, produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and backed by Zee Music Company, is slated for nationwide release on October 31, 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Paresh Rawal Delhi High Court Taj Mahal Controversy The Taj Story Tushar Amrish Goel Saurabh M Pandey
Opinion
