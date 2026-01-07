Yoga Guru Ramdev Shares Tips To Stay Safe From Severe Cold, Emphasizes Adopting Swadeshi

During a recent Facebook Live session, yoga guru and Patanjali founder Swami Ramdev expressed concern over the severe cold affecting various parts of the country. He not only shared practical tips to protect the body during extreme winter conditions but also linked personal health with national interest and the ‘Swadeshi’ movement.

Protection from Cold and Health Safety

Ramdev explained that prolonged exposure to extreme cold weakens the body’s immune system, making people more vulnerable to problems such as cough, cold, and joint pain. He advised that instead of relying only on medicines during winter, people should make timely changes in their lifestyle and diet.

He emphasized maintaining body warmth through a balanced diet, consumption of warm liquids, and regular physical activity. According to Ramdev, keeping blood circulation active during winter is extremely important. For this, he especially recommended pranayama and breathing-based yoga practices, which help strengthen the respiratory system and improve overall immunity.

Commitment to Swadeshi Along with Health

Taking the discussion forward, Ramdev linked good health with a Swadeshi lifestyle. He said that choosing Indian-made products is not just an economic decision, but a significant step toward realizing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). According to him, when people use Swadeshi products, they directly contribute to employment generation and strengthening the national economy.

Role of Patanjali and Service to the Nation

During the session, he highlighted the role of Patanjali’s mega stores and its expanding retail network, stating that these initiatives aim to make Ayurveda and traditional Indian knowledge accessible to the common people. He emphasized that personal well-being and national service are deeply interconnected.

Focus on Prevention, Not Just Cure

Concluding the session, Ramdev urged people to adopt a preventive approach instead of reacting only after falling ill. He clearly stated that a healthy citizen is the foundation of a strong, empowered, and self-reliant nation.