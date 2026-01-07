Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleYoga Guru Ramdev Shares Tips To Stay Safe From Severe Cold, Emphasizes Adopting Swadeshi

Yoga Guru Ramdev Shares Tips To Stay Safe From Severe Cold, Emphasizes Adopting Swadeshi

Pop Golden Awards 2025 celebrates global excellence as Lady Gaga, LISA, TWICE, BTS members, and top international stars dominate this year’s winners list.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

During a recent Facebook Live session, yoga guru and Patanjali founder Swami Ramdev expressed concern over the severe cold affecting various parts of the country. He not only shared practical tips to protect the body during extreme winter conditions but also linked personal health with national interest and the ‘Swadeshi’ movement.

Protection from Cold and Health Safety

Ramdev explained that prolonged exposure to extreme cold weakens the body’s immune system, making people more vulnerable to problems such as cough, cold, and joint pain. He advised that instead of relying only on medicines during winter, people should make timely changes in their lifestyle and diet.

He emphasized maintaining body warmth through a balanced diet, consumption of warm liquids, and regular physical activity. According to Ramdev, keeping blood circulation active during winter is extremely important. For this, he especially recommended pranayama and breathing-based yoga practices, which help strengthen the respiratory system and improve overall immunity.

Commitment to Swadeshi Along with Health

Taking the discussion forward, Ramdev linked good health with a Swadeshi lifestyle. He said that choosing Indian-made products is not just an economic decision, but a significant step toward realizing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). According to him, when people use Swadeshi products, they directly contribute to employment generation and strengthening the national economy.

Role of Patanjali and Service to the Nation

During the session, he highlighted the role of Patanjali’s mega stores and its expanding retail network, stating that these initiatives aim to make Ayurveda and traditional Indian knowledge accessible to the common people. He emphasized that personal well-being and national service are deeply interconnected.

Focus on Prevention, Not Just Cure

Concluding the session, Ramdev urged people to adopt a preventive approach instead of reacting only after falling ill. He clearly stated that a healthy citizen is the foundation of a strong, empowered, and self-reliant nation.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna

Top Headlines

Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates

Videos

Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Delhi News: Home Minister Ashish Sood Condemns Stone-Pelting, Says Religious Site Completely Safe

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget