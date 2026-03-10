Seasonal allergies occur when a pet's immune system overreacts to common environmental substances like pollen or mold, leading to discomfort and various symptoms.
ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies
ABP Live Pet First: Seasonal changes can affect your pet’s health too. Know the common allergy signs in dogs and cats and simple ways to help them stay comfortable.
Like humans, pets too experience changes in their health as the seasons shift. Warmer weather brings blooming trees and fresh grass, while damp conditions may encourage mold growth. Although these seasonal changes create a beautiful environment outdoors, they can also trigger allergies in pets. Many pet parents notice their dog scratching more often or their cat sneezing repeatedly during certain times of the year, but they may not immediately realise the cause.
Seasonal allergies occur when a pet’s immune system reacts strongly to substances in the environment. These reactions can make pets uncomfortable and restless if not addressed. Understanding what triggers these allergies, recognising the early signs, and knowing how to help can make a significant difference in keeping your pet healthy and happy.
ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First: From Diet To Exercise, Healthy Ways To Support Your Dog’s Bone Strength
Causes Of Seasonal Allergies
Seasonal allergies develop when a pet’s immune system becomes overly sensitive to common environmental particles. These allergens are often present in the air or on surfaces outdoors, and pets can come into contact with them while walking, playing, or simply resting outside.
Different allergens tend to appear during different parts of the year.
- Tree pollen is commonly found in the spring
- Grass pollen becomes more prominent during summer months
- As the season shifts toward early fall, weed pollen often increases in the environment.
- In addition to these seasonal triggers, mold and fungi may also cause allergic reactions, sometimes persisting throughout the year depending on the climate and surroundings.
Pets may breathe in these allergens, pick them up on their fur, or ingest them while grooming. Once the allergens enter their system, the immune response can trigger various symptoms that affect the skin, ears, eyes, or respiratory system.
Signs Of Seasonal Allergies To Watch Out For
Allergy symptoms in pets can show up in several ways.
- The first clue is unusual behaviour such as frequent scratching or licking. Dogs and cats may attempt to soothe irritation by repeatedly biting or licking certain areas of their body.
- Skin-related problems are among the most common indicators. Red patches, rashes, or even hair loss may appear if scratching becomes excessive. Some pets also develop ear problems, which may include redness, swelling, or an unpleasant smell from the ears.
- Eye irritation is another possible sign. Watery, red, or swollen eyes may indicate that allergens are affecting your pet. In some cases, pets may also develop cold-like symptoms such as sneezing or a runny nose.
- Dogs often develop skin irritation or ear infections as a reaction to allergens. Cats, on the other hand, may show more respiratory-related symptoms, including frequent sneezing and watery eyes.
How To Help Your Pet Feel More Comfortable
While allergies cannot be cured, there are ways to help reduce discomfort and manage symptoms.
- One helpful step is giving pets regular baths. Washing away pollen and other allergens can soothe irritated skin and limit exposure. Choosing a shampoo that does not dry the skin is important, so guidance from a veterinarian can be helpful.
- Medical treatment may also be recommended in certain cases. Veterinarians sometimes prescribe antihistamines or other medications to ease itching and reduce inflammation.
- Maintaining a clean environment can also make a difference. Air purifiers may help reduce allergens indoors, while wiping your pet’s paws after walks can remove pollen picked up outside. Washing bedding frequently also helps keep allergen exposure lower.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]
Related Video
Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What are seasonal allergies in pets?
What are common triggers for pet seasonal allergies?
Common triggers include tree pollen in spring, grass pollen in summer, weed pollen in fall, and mold or fungi which can be present year-round depending on the climate.
What are the signs of seasonal allergies in pets?
Signs include increased scratching or licking, skin irritation like red patches or hair loss, ear problems, watery or red eyes, and cold-like symptoms such as sneezing or a runny nose.
How can I help my pet with seasonal allergies?
Regular baths with a suitable shampoo, keeping the environment clean with air purifiers, wiping paws after walks, and washing bedding can help reduce exposure. Consult a vet for medical treatment options.