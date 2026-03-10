Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Like humans, pets too experience changes in their health as the seasons shift. Warmer weather brings blooming trees and fresh grass, while damp conditions may encourage mold growth. Although these seasonal changes create a beautiful environment outdoors, they can also trigger allergies in pets. Many pet parents notice their dog scratching more often or their cat sneezing repeatedly during certain times of the year, but they may not immediately realise the cause.

Seasonal allergies occur when a pet’s immune system reacts strongly to substances in the environment. These reactions can make pets uncomfortable and restless if not addressed. Understanding what triggers these allergies, recognising the early signs, and knowing how to help can make a significant difference in keeping your pet healthy and happy.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First: From Diet To Exercise, Healthy Ways To Support Your Dog’s Bone Strength

Causes Of Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies develop when a pet’s immune system becomes overly sensitive to common environmental particles. These allergens are often present in the air or on surfaces outdoors, and pets can come into contact with them while walking, playing, or simply resting outside.

Different allergens tend to appear during different parts of the year.

Tree pollen is commonly found in the spring

Grass pollen becomes more prominent during summer months

As the season shifts toward early fall, weed pollen often increases in the environment.

In addition to these seasonal triggers, mold and fungi may also cause allergic reactions, sometimes persisting throughout the year depending on the climate and surroundings.

Pets may breathe in these allergens, pick them up on their fur, or ingest them while grooming. Once the allergens enter their system, the immune response can trigger various symptoms that affect the skin, ears, eyes, or respiratory system.

Signs Of Seasonal Allergies To Watch Out For

Allergy symptoms in pets can show up in several ways.

The first clue is unusual behaviour such as frequent scratching or licking. Dogs and cats may attempt to soothe irritation by repeatedly biting or licking certain areas of their body.

Skin-related problems are among the most common indicators. Red patches, rashes, or even hair loss may appear if scratching becomes excessive. Some pets also develop ear problems, which may include redness, swelling, or an unpleasant smell from the ears.

Eye irritation is another possible sign. Watery, red, or swollen eyes may indicate that allergens are affecting your pet. In some cases, pets may also develop cold-like symptoms such as sneezing or a runny nose.

Dogs often develop skin irritation or ear infections as a reaction to allergens. Cats, on the other hand, may show more respiratory-related symptoms, including frequent sneezing and watery eyes.

How To Help Your Pet Feel More Comfortable

While allergies cannot be cured, there are ways to help reduce discomfort and manage symptoms.

One helpful step is giving pets regular baths. Washing away pollen and other allergens can soothe irritated skin and limit exposure. Choosing a shampoo that does not dry the skin is important, so guidance from a veterinarian can be helpful.

Medical treatment may also be recommended in certain cases. Veterinarians sometimes prescribe antihistamines or other medications to ease itching and reduce inflammation.

Maintaining a clean environment can also make a difference. Air purifiers may help reduce allergens indoors, while wiping your pet’s paws after walks can remove pollen picked up outside. Washing bedding frequently also helps keep allergen exposure lower.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]