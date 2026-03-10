Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies

ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies

ABP Live Pet First: Seasonal changes can affect your pet’s health too. Know the common allergy signs in dogs and cats and simple ways to help them stay comfortable.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Like humans, pets too experience changes in their health as the seasons shift. Warmer weather brings blooming trees and fresh grass, while damp conditions may encourage mold growth. Although these seasonal changes create a beautiful environment outdoors, they can also trigger allergies in pets. Many pet parents notice their dog scratching more often or their cat sneezing repeatedly during certain times of the year, but they may not immediately realise the cause.

Seasonal allergies occur when a pet’s immune system reacts strongly to substances in the environment. These reactions can make pets uncomfortable and restless if not addressed. Understanding what triggers these allergies, recognising the early signs, and knowing how to help can make a significant difference in keeping your pet healthy and happy.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First: From Diet To Exercise, Healthy Ways To Support Your Dog’s Bone Strength

Causes Of Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies develop when a pet’s immune system becomes overly sensitive to common environmental particles. These allergens are often present in the air or on surfaces outdoors, and pets can come into contact with them while walking, playing, or simply resting outside.

Different allergens tend to appear during different parts of the year.

  • Tree pollen is commonly found in the spring
  • Grass pollen becomes more prominent during summer months
  • As the season shifts toward early fall, weed pollen often increases in the environment.
  • In addition to these seasonal triggers, mold and fungi may also cause allergic reactions, sometimes persisting throughout the year depending on the climate and surroundings.

Pets may breathe in these allergens, pick them up on their fur, or ingest them while grooming. Once the allergens enter their system, the immune response can trigger various symptoms that affect the skin, ears, eyes, or respiratory system.

Signs Of Seasonal Allergies To Watch Out For

Allergy symptoms in pets can show up in several ways.

  • The first clue is unusual behaviour such as frequent scratching or licking. Dogs and cats may attempt to soothe irritation by repeatedly biting or licking certain areas of their body.
  • Skin-related problems are among the most common indicators. Red patches, rashes, or even hair loss may appear if scratching becomes excessive. Some pets also develop ear problems, which may include redness, swelling, or an unpleasant smell from the ears.
  • Eye irritation is another possible sign. Watery, red, or swollen eyes may indicate that allergens are affecting your pet. In some cases, pets may also develop cold-like symptoms such as sneezing or a runny nose.
  • Dogs often develop skin irritation or ear infections as a reaction to allergens. Cats, on the other hand, may show more respiratory-related symptoms, including frequent sneezing and watery eyes.

How To Help Your Pet Feel More Comfortable

While allergies cannot be cured, there are ways to help reduce discomfort and manage symptoms.

  • One helpful step is giving pets regular baths. Washing away pollen and other allergens can soothe irritated skin and limit exposure. Choosing a shampoo that does not dry the skin is important, so guidance from a veterinarian can be helpful.
  • Medical treatment may also be recommended in certain cases. Veterinarians sometimes prescribe antihistamines or other medications to ease itching and reduce inflammation.
  • Maintaining a clean environment can also make a difference. Air purifiers may help reduce allergens indoors, while wiping your pet’s paws after walks can remove pollen picked up outside. Washing bedding frequently also helps keep allergen exposure lower.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What are seasonal allergies in pets?

Seasonal allergies occur when a pet's immune system overreacts to common environmental substances like pollen or mold, leading to discomfort and various symptoms.

What are common triggers for pet seasonal allergies?

Common triggers include tree pollen in spring, grass pollen in summer, weed pollen in fall, and mold or fungi which can be present year-round depending on the climate.

What are the signs of seasonal allergies in pets?

Signs include increased scratching or licking, skin irritation like red patches or hair loss, ear problems, watery or red eyes, and cold-like symptoms such as sneezing or a runny nose.

How can I help my pet with seasonal allergies?

Regular baths with a suitable shampoo, keeping the environment clean with air purifiers, wiping paws after walks, and washing bedding can help reduce exposure. Consult a vet for medical treatment options.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Petcare ABP Live Pet First Signs Of Seasonal Allergies In Pet Seasonal Allergy In Pet
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies
ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies
Lifestyle
Does Eating Rice At Night Really Cause Weight Gain? Here's What You Should Know
Does Eating Rice At Night Really Cause Weight Gain? Here's What You Should Know
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk | From Periods To Fertility: What Your Menstrual Cycle Reveals About Your Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | From Periods To Fertility: What Your Menstrual Cycle Reveals About Your Health
Lifestyle
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget