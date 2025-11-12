Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeLifestyleWorld Pneumonia Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

World Pneumonia Day 2025, observed on November 12, raises global awareness about pneumonia, a preventable yet deadly disease. Know the history, theme, and the significance of this day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every year, World Pneumonia Day is observed on November 12 to raise awareness about pneumonia, one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases affecting millions of people, particularly children under the age of five. The global observance aims to unite communities, health organisations, and governments to accelerate action against this preventable yet fatal respiratory infection. 

World Pneumonia Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Pneumonia Day 2025 is 'Child Survival.' This year’s theme focuses on the urgent need to safeguard children, the most vulnerable group affected by pneumonia. It emphasises the importance of nutrition, clean air, vaccination, and timely access to healthcare, including antibiotics and oxygen therapy, to ensure no child loses their life to a disease that can be both prevented and treated.

History Of World Pneumonia Day

The first World Pneumonia Day was marked on November 12, 2009, under the innitiative of 'Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia' . The initiative brought together international organisations, governments, and private sectors to fight against the high mortality rates caused by respiratory infections among children. The movement received strong global support and paved the way for better public health policies, awareness campaigns, and improved healthcare facilities, particularly in underprivileged regions.

In 2017, the Every Breath Counts Coalition was established as the first public–private partnership to assist low- and middle-income nations in tackling pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses. This coalition, supported by global entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, works in line with the Global Action Plan for Pneumonia and Diarrhoea (GAPPD). Its goal is to bridge the gap in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, thereby saving hundreds of thousands of lives each year through collaborative global action.

Significance Of World Pneumonia Day

Pneumonia is both preventable and treatable, yet it continues to claim millions of lives annually. According to reports, in 2019 alone, more than 25 lakh people, including seven lakh children under five, succumbed to pneumonia worldwide. The situation further worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to an additional six lakh deaths linked to respiratory infections by 2021.

World Pneumonia Day serves as a critical reminder of the importance of public health awareness, vaccination drives, and accessible medical care. It calls for governments and organisations to work hand in hand to ensure that even the most marginalised populations receive timely diagnosis and treatment. 

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Pneumonia Day History Of World Pneumonia Day Significance Of World Pneumonia Day World Pneumonia Day 2025 Theme
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
India
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget