Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type

{By: Dr. Hardip Dharsandia}

Screening every donor for more than just blood type is a critical step to ensure the safety of both the donor and the recipient. While matching blood types is essential to prevent a potentially fatal transfusion reaction, a comprehensive screening process addresses a wide range of other health risks and concerns.

Here's a breakdown of the key reasons why donor screening goes beyond blood type.

Infectious Disease Prevention

This is arguably the most important reason for extensive screening. Blood can transmit various infectious diseases from a donor to a recipient. Blood banks test every donation for a number of infections, including:

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Hepatitis B and C

Syphilis

Human T-lymphotropic virus (HTLV)

West Nile virus and Zika virus (in certain regions or seasons)

Parasitic diseases like malaria, often based on a donor's travel history.

Preventing Immune Reactions Beyond ABO

The ABO system and Rh factor are just two of many blood group systems. There are dozens more (Kell, Duffy, Kidd, MNS, etc.).

Some patients, especially those who receive frequent transfusions (like people with sickle cell disease or thalassemia), can develop antibodies against these lesser-known antigens.

Extra screening helps find units that won’t trigger dangerous immune reactions like hemolytic transfusion reactions.

Donor Health and Safety

The screening process ensures the donor is healthy enough to donate blood without it being detrimental to their well-being. This involves a mini-physical to check:

Haemoglobin Levels: To ensure the donor doesn't become anaemic after donation.

To ensure the donor doesn't become anaemic after donation. Blood Pressure, Pulse, And Temperature: To identify any underlying health issues.

To identify any underlying health issues. General Health: Donors are asked about recent illnesses, medications, and medical procedures that might make donating unsafe.

Recipient Safety

Beyond infectious diseases, the screening process minimizes other risks to the recipient:

Medications And Medical Conditions: Certain medications or medical conditions in the donor can be harmful to a recipient, especially those with weakened immune systems.

Certain medications or medical conditions in the donor can be harmful to a recipient, especially those with weakened immune systems. Physical Characteristics: Factors like a donor's weight and haemoglobin levels are assessed to ensure the amount of blood donated is appropriate and safe for the recipient.

Efficient Blood Use

Screening helps blood banks make the best use of every donation. The process determines the specific blood components that can be used from the donation (e.g., red blood cells, plasma, platelets) and for which patients it would be most effective. For instance, donors with specific blood characteristics may be the best match for patients with conditions like sickle cell disease.

The comprehensive screening process, which includes a detailed health history questionnaire, a mini-physical, and laboratory testing, is a layered approach designed to create the safest possible blood supply for patients in need.

Blood typing makes sure the label is correct. Screening makes sure the blood itself is safe, healthy, and won’t cause complications. It’s like checking not just that the milk carton says, “whole milk,” but also that it’s not expired, contaminated, or missing key nutrients.

The author, Dr. Hardip Dharsandia, is the Chief of Laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare (Rajkot).

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

