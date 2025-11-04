Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleWhat Is ‘Hara Hachi Bu’? The Japanese Secret To A Healthy Life

What Is ‘Hara Hachi Bu’? The Japanese Secret To A Healthy Life

Originally a way of cultivating self-awareness and gratitude at mealtimes, hara hachi bu has recently gained global attention as a simple yet effective approach to healthy living.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Some of the world’s longest-living people swear by hara hachi bu, an age-old Japanese philosophy that promotes eating in moderation. Rooted in Confucian teachings, hara hachi bu encourages people to eat only until they are about 80 per cent full, a principle that has become synonymous with mindful eating and sustainable health.

Originally a way of cultivating self-awareness and gratitude at mealtimes, hara hachi bu has recently gained global attention as a simple yet effective approach to healthy living and, for some, a tool for weight management. Unlike restrictive diets, however, this practice is about mindfulness rather than deprivation.

A Philosophy, Not A Diet

Research on hara hachi bu itself is limited, but studies of populations that follow similar eating habits suggest the approach helps reduce daily calorie intake, prevent long-term weight gain, and lower average BMI levels. Men practising this method have also been found to choose more vegetables and fewer grains, reflecting healthier meal patterns.

The practice shares key principles with mindful and intuitive eating, both of which focus on reconnecting with the body’s natural hunger and fullness cues. These awareness-based habits have been shown to improve diet quality and reduce emotional or binge eating.

Beyond Weight Loss

The real value of hara hachi bu lies in its sustainable approach to well-being. By slowing down and eating consciously, individuals are more likely to make lasting lifestyle changes rather than short-term diet fixes. It can also improve digestion, enhance satisfaction, and foster a more positive relationship with food.

In today’s fast-paced, screen-dominated world, this philosophy feels particularly relevant. Studies indicate that nearly 70 per cent of adults and children use digital devices while eating, a habit linked to overeating, poor nutrition, and disordered eating patterns. By stepping away from distractions and focusing on the sensory experience of food, hara hachi bu invites us to rediscover joy and gratitude in eating.

Trying Hara Hachi Bu: Simple Ways To Start

Check in with your body – Ask yourself if you’re truly hungry, and identify whether your hunger is physical or emotional.

Eat without distractions – Turn off screens and focus on your meal to better recognise when you’re full.

Slow down and savour – Appreciate the texture, taste, and aroma of your food; it helps you stop when satisfied.

Stop at 80 per cent – Aim to feel comfortably full, not stuffed. Eating slowly helps your body signal fullness.

Share your meals – Eating together fosters connection, which research links to better health and longevity.

Prioritise nourishment – Choose balanced meals rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Be kind to yourself – The goal is awareness, not perfection.

Importantly, hara hachi bu is not suitable for everyone like athletes, children, the elderly, and those with medical conditions may have higher nutritional needs. Still, at its core, this centuries-old practice embodies a timeless lesson: listen to your body, eat with awareness, and stop before excess.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Foods Hara Hachi Bu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
India
CJI Gavai Slams Centre For ‘Tactics’, Says Govt Seems Keen To Avoid His Bench In Tribunal Reforms Case
CJI Gavai Slams Centre For ‘Tactics’, Says Govt Seems Keen To Avoid His Bench In Tribunal Reforms Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget