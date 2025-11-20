Weekend Escapes: Clean-Air Getaways Around Delhi To Breath Fresh

(By Anup Garg)

Delhi. NCR. Wrapped in a grey veil! Same story with the onset of every winter, now! And a reminder of how fragile our urban ecosystems have become. With AQI levels regularly slipping into the ‘severe’ category, the city turns into a gas chamber of particulate matter, stinging eyes and heavy lungs. Doctors report a steep rise in respiratory issues, fatigue, allergies, and even mental lethargy during these months. Simply stepping outdoors becomes a health hazard.

Either we stay within our four walls or we escape to places nearby offering fresh air!

While long-term, systemic solutions, including clean energy adoption, circular-economy practices, waste reduction and sustainable mobility, are essential to reverse this crisis, individuals and families also need short-term relief. Sometimes, the most immediate remedy is to step away and breathe fresh, clean, forest-filtered air.

For those in Delhi-NCR, below are a few clean-air weekend escapes within easy driving distance that offer both respite and rejuvenation.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand – About 270 km from Delhi

If tranquillity had a home, it would be Lansdowne, a cantonment town untouched by over-tourism. Dense pine and oak forests blanket the slopes, naturally filtering the air. The low traffic and Army-regulated cleanliness make it one of the freshest getaways from Delhi.

What to do: Relax and visit Tip-n-Top viewpoint, Lover’s Lane forest trail, Bhulla Tal lake, old colonial churches.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh – About 290 km from Delhi

Kasauli remains one of the most peaceful hill stations in North India. Cedar-covered hills, slow movement, and crisp mountain winds make it a perfect detox space.

What to do: Be amidst thick conifer and visit Monkey Point, Christ Church, Gilbert Trail, sunset points.

Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand – About 300 km from Delhi

Perched above Mussoorie, Dhanaulti is quieter, cleaner, and far less commercial. The smell of deodar and alpine woods lingers in the air, and the sky at night is a blanket of stars.

What to do: Embrace high altitude and enjoy eco park walks, camping, village trails, Surkanda Devi trek.

Naukuchiatal & Nainital Region - About 310 km from Delhi

While Nainital city sees more tourism, neighbouring lake towns like Naukuchiatal and Bhimtal offer calmer surroundings and significantly fresher air. The lake ecosystem and surrounding hills create a naturally purified environment.

What to do: Do bird watching, boating, paragliding, enjoy Snow View cable car and scenic lakeside walks.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand - About 240 km from Delhi

Rishikesh is more than a spiritual escape. Its location at the Himalayan foothills ensures noticeably cleaner air, especially in the Tapovan and riverside areas. Mountain winds, riverside ecology, early winter freshness, fewer polluting sources- makes it a nearby place to visit from Delhi.

What to do: Yoga retreats, Ganga Aarti, riverside cafés, light trekking, forest walks- we can enjoy

Kanatal, Uttarakhand - About 320 km from Delhi

A quiet, small village between Chamba and Dhanaulti, Kanatal is an ideal escape for people who want absolute stillness. The winds are clean and sharp, the sky is clear, and the forests are pristine.

What to do: You can enjoy- camping, bonfires, forest walks, Surkanda Devi temple, here.

Anup Garg is the Founder and Director of World of Circular Economy (WOCE)